Danish Police Confiscated a $310,000 Lamborghini From a Speeding Driver—Hours After He Bought It

It’s natural for a collector to want to floor it in a six-figure supercar, but that doesn’t mean you should. Case in point: This gent, who had his new Lamborghini Huracán seized by Danish police shortly after leaving the dealership.

The unidentified man, believed to be an Iraqi citizen residing in Norway, was clocked doing 147 mph on a stretch of highway with a speed limit of 81 mph, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday. Apparently, that naturally aspirated V-10 proved to be a little too tempting.

According to the Nordjyske newspaper, the man had bought the Raging Bull just hours earlier in Germany for $310,000 (2 million kroner) and was on his way home to Norway. Unfortunately, he chose to put the pedal to the metal in the wrong country.

Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of “reckless” drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

Among the acts considered reckless are drunk-driving and driving above 124 mph. The latter is why the Lambo driver lost his newly acquired ride. According to Nordjyske, the money from the auctioned vehicles will go directly into Danish coffers.

The new legislation has consequences for drivers, too. Sentences have been made tougher and reckless drivers face losing their licenses for three years. This particular gent will also be fined for speeding in due course.

“It was a little sad for him,” Jess Falberg, the on-duty officer, told Nordjyske. “Now the car has been confiscated, and he was a little tired of that.”

We don’t blame the man. First released in 2014, the Huracán is a true feat of Italian craftsmanship. In fact, Robb Report recently named the open-top, rear-wheel-drive variant, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the best sports car and best convertible of the year.

Unfortunately, that’s no excuse for reckless driving.