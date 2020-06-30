David Beckham’s 1987 Aston Martin Volante Is Now up for Grabs for a Cool $550,000

You may not be able to bend it like Beckham, but you can now drive like him. The global soccer star and style icon is selling his 1987 Aston Martin for a cool half a mil.

The Windsor red 1987 AMV8 Vantage X Pack Volante, which is listed on Auto Trader via Aston Martin Works for $547,00 (£445,000), features cream leather interiors with burgundy piping, burr walnut accents, plush deep-pile carpets and, of course, an understated elegance for which the storied British marque in known. The car has also retained the original Ronal wheels. These high-quality rims, which are out now out of production, are coveted by car enthusiasts because of their elegant simplicity.

Under the hood, she’s as powerful as Beck’s right foot and packs a gutsy 5.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 432 hp. This means she can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 mph. That high-octane performance comes courtesy of the X Pack upgrade. Designed in the ‘80s, this setup boosted the V8 Vantage and made it louder and fiercer than its predecessors. The X Pack can be retrofitted, but this particular model had it from its factory beginnings.

Formerly registered under the famed midfielder’s personal plate “DB1001,” the rare ride is just one of 78 Aston Martin AMV8 Volante’s ever made. Given its pedigree, this Volante comes with a special 12-month classic car warranty, which takes into account the issues that may arise due to the car’s age.

“New to the market, a very fine motor car presenting a terrific opportunity for the next owner to indulge in a truly classic, appreciating powerhouse,” Aston Martin Works writes on its website.

Thanks to Becks, the ride is said to be in pristine condition and is available for immediate sale. Posh Spice not included.

Check out more pictures of the ride below: