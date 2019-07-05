Long-Lost Carmaker De Tomaso Returns From the Dead With the Stunning P72 Supercar

De Tomaso is back—and it’s got a new car to prove it.

Fifteen years after the company responsible for the Pantera went into liquidation, the recently resurrected brand, now owned by Hong Kong-based Ideal Team Ventures, unveiled the limited-edition P72 supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, as reported by CNET. Inspired by the aborted P70, the visually stunning vehicle combines the style of the swinging ‘60s with the cutting-edge technology and luxury fixings of today.

Dubbed a “Modern Day Time Machine” by De Tomaso, the P72’s curvy prototype-esque body, dreamed up by the brand and Wyn Design, is built on a bespoke all-carbon fiber chassis like the one used by the Apollo Intensa Emozione, another car built by an Ideal Team Ventures-owned brand. Inside, there’s quilted leather and carbon fiber accents everywhere you look, along with a baroque gold display panel, adorned with gleaming, back-lit gauges. And while the company didn’t offer details about the drivetrain or performance specs, it did confirm that the car will have a “proper” manual transmission.

The look of the stylish speedster is heavily influenced by the P70, a failed collaboration between Carroll Shelby and De Tomaso founder Alejandro de Tomaso. Started in 1964, Shelby was supposed to finance the de Tomaso-developed vehicle, which would feature a design by Peter Brock, according to Road & Track. But technical delays and a clash of egos got in the way before the car could make it past the prototype stage. Shelby exited the project to focus on the Ford GT40, though the single P70 would be displayed at the 1965 Turin Auto Show. All was not lost, however. A modified version of the P70’s chassis would be used as the basis for de Tomaso’s first volume production car, the Mangusta.

When it’s finally ready to go into production, the P72 will be produced in a super limited run of just 72. It’s expected to cost approximately €750,000 (about $841,000). Those curious about the retro-inspired car can register their interest at the De Tomaso website now.

