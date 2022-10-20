Mercedes Adds Two New All-Electric SUVs to Its EQ Lineup

Mercedes continues to demonstrate its commitment to an all-electric lineup with the introduction of its latest EQ models, the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Mercedes-AMG EQE SUVs—additions that bolster the model range’s versatility and level of innovation inside and out.

More compact (by 3.5 inches) than its sedan sibling and yet more dynamic than the recently debuted EQS SUV, the EQE SUV will be offered in three editions: the EQE 350+, the EQE 350 4Matic and the EQE 500 4Matic. The EQE 350+ will feature a rear axle, 215 kw permanently excited synchronous motor, while the 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic variants will have dual motors with 215 kw and 300 kw total output, respectively.

Parroting the roofline of the EQS SUV, the EQE has a slimmer, lower stance that feels more like a crossover than a sport utility vehicle. Flush with the outer edge of the frame, 19-inch wheels come standard, though 20-inch options further reinforce the one-bow, cab-forward design.

On the innovation front, energy efficiency is increased as the waste heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and also the high-voltage battery can be recycled and used to warm the interior (rather than relying on battery power for the heating system).

Speaking of the interior, the greenhouse punches above its weight, feeling spacious while still remaining undoubtedly Mercedes-Benz. Adding to the trio of soundscapes, a new sonic experience named “Serene Breeze” will make its debut in the EQE SUV, production of which will start at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in December.

How might the Silver Star be able to convert those conventional-power-train hold-outs? Make a model all-electric but make it familiar and certainly make it fast. In other words, make it the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. The marque has already deemed the first all-electric SUV from its high-performance division as “the most versatile electric vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio,” as stated by Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, in the brand’s official release.

Mercedes is promising to deliver an uncompromising AMG driving experience thanks to two powerful AMG-specific electric motors, as well as the AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive configuration, rear-axle steering, AMG Ride Control+ air suspension (with the Adaptive Damping System) and AMG Active Ride Control—an AMG-specific roll stabilization system. Then there’s the 328 volt high-performance drive battery, comprising ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells and with usable energy content that equals 90.6 kwh. And with a total output of up to 677 hp, the model will certainly tick some boxes.

Also debuting on the vehicle is the AMG Sound Experience, a new Dolby Atmos audio format. To call it all-encompassing is an understatement. Individual instruments or voices in the studio mix can be positioned all around the greenhouse. Gone are the days of stereo (as in left-right dynamics). The Dolby Atmos system can cull from 360 degrees. Several musicians have already uploaded re-engineered songs to streaming services and the difference is stark. Plus, should owners truly miss the soundtrack of their combustion engines, Mercedes-Benz has created sound characteristics that match the new type of electric acceleration for each drive program—Balanced, Sport and Powerful. There’s also Race Start, which creates a whole different type of soundscape.

“The compact format of the EQE SUV, the short wheelbase and the performance-oriented drive concept form the perfect starting point for realizing an agile, highly emotional and luxurious driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions,” says Jochen Hermann, chief technical officer of Mercedes-AMG. “This particularly applies to the drive system, suspension, brakes and sound. It ensures that our customers can look forward to the driving performance that is a hallmark of our brand.”

