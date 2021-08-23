This Lavish ‘Land Yacht’ Is a High-End RV With a Garage Big Enough for Your Ferrari

Forget about the humble motorhome, Dembell is launching the world’s most luxurious “land yacht” for explorers who appreciate the finer things.

The fledgling German outfit has just unveiled a lavish new RV that is more akin to a superyacht than perhaps anything else currently on the roads. Built around a three-axle Mercedes chassis, the camper is decidedly sporty with sleek lines and a red racing stripe, but it’s inside where things really get interesting.

Available in three different trims, the motorhome boasts the finest furnishings and a laundry list of top-notch amenities that includes a separate garage for your supercar. The upscale interior was spearheaded by the same Italian design team that is responsible for outfitting Azimut’s drool-worthy superyachts and can be tailored to each driver’s needs.

At the front of the RV, the cockpit is equipped with four captain’s seats that each come with air spring suspension and a built-in massage function. This area flows seamlessly onto the plush lounge that sports a large leather sofa, a 55-inch TV, and a lift-away queen bed that can accommodate guests or children when needed. There is also room to add an optional dining table.

The nearby kitchen is fitted with state-of-the-art Miele appliances, including an induction cooktop, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave to help you cook up a storm while on the road. The bathroom, meanwhile, features stone tiles and a ceramic sink, shower and toilet. The camper also comes equipped with a washer and dryer.

As for the primary suite, it stretches the entire width of the vehicle and comprises a large bed (79 inches by 79 inches), a few drawers and wardrobes and another TV for binge-watching while under the blankets.

Naturally, the camper offers all the requisite creature comforts, such as A/C, central heating, ambient lighting and a Bose home theater system that pairs with the two TVs. It also sports roof-mounted solar panels, an onboard generator and a 1,000-liter freshwater tank for when you want to live off-grid. There’s even an electric parasol for alfresco dining.

The real pièce de résistance, though, is the “tender garage.” It’s available in three sizes and can accommodate a wide range of vehicles. The first option comes with three slide-outs and offers just enough room to store a quad bike or bicycle. The small garage is fitted with two slide-outs and can fit smaller cars. Finally, the large garage boasts enough space to fit a Ferrari California or any other supercars measuring less than 14.75 feet.

The Dembell motorhome is slated to make its first public appearance at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon taking place on August 27 in Germany. Details regarding pricing and production are still to come, but this is one land yacht that shouldn’t have any issues finding a captain.

Check out more photos below: