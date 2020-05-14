A New Video Captures the Beautiful Roar of This Modified DeTomaso Pantera’s New Exhaust

It may sound like a grievous sin to some, but even a classic car like the DeTomaso Pantera can be improved. Especially when the upgrade turns the iconic Italian sports car into even more of a speed demon.

A video of the in-progress restomod job was recently posted to the Carmmunity Facebook and its sure to warm the hearts of lovers of Italian performance. While we don’t have the full details of what’s been modified on the sleek speedster, you can certainly hear the difference.

In the clip, the Pantera, which has been done up in a glossy blue-and-black paint scheme, can be seen driving out of the garage, its new upgraded eight-into-one exhaust crackling with life. The driver doesn’t accelerate, but he doesn’t need to—the roar coming from the rear of the vehicle is impossible to miss. While the deafening exhaust may be the most notable fix, Road & Track reports the car has also been equipped with a LS7 V8 engine, individual throttle bodies and a wide-body kit.

The video may not be the same as hearing the car in person, but it’s still music to our quarantine-deprived ears. If you’re looking for similar videos, may we point you to the direction footage of a Ferrari F50 GT1 tearing around the Yas Marina circuit for 13 uninterrupted minutes or this clip of a twin-turbo LT2 V8-equipped C8 Corvette undergoing dyno testing.