Meet the Vayanne, the New Limited-Edition, All-Electric Hypercar With a Bonkers 2,200 HP

Deus Automobiles unveiled its new electric hypercar at the 2022 New York International Auto Show late last month, but, well, it’s taken us a while to digest.

The Austrian startup touted some pretty bonkers specs during the concept’s global debut in April that could be game-changers if true. The zero-emissions ride, which has been christened the Vayanne, promises a ridiculous 2,200 horses and 1,475 ft lbs of twist. That’s reportedly enough grunt to rocket the four-wheeler from zero to 62 mph in less than 1.99 seconds and on to a top speed of 248 mph.

Deus didn’t divulge any details regarding the electric motors, but said the Vayanne will be fitted with an 85 kWh battery that should provide approximately 300 miles of range. The automaker also said the numbers are based on “computer-simulated performance, not validated.”

Still, Dues has partnered with a few industry heavyweights to help the Vayanne come to fruition, including famed Italian auto designer Giorgetto Giugiaro’s firm Italdesign and Formula 1’s Williams Advanced Engineering. The lightweight rolling chassis was reportedly developed using Williams Advanced Engineering’s expertise in electrification, while the bodywork was created with Italdesign’s engineering and styling know-how.

As for looks, the Vayanne is based on symmetry and infinity, according to the marque. The exterior is replete with sleek, sinuous lines that are, of course, the same on both sides, while the front and rear grille are shaped like an infinity loop. Inside, meanwhile, the cabin sports natural leather, a digital instrument cluster and a “Halo Infinity Mirror” (fancy LEDs).

“At Deus, design is not merely about the looks, it is an integrated concept that reflects the marque’s main credo: to effortlessly combine exquisite design and functionality with cutting-edge technology in the EV hypercar segment,” Adrian-Filip Butuca, head of design at Deus, said in a statement. “To showcase this harmony, we chose to stylize the Vayanne around the idea of symmetry and geometric alignment of its lines and design features.”

Best of all, no two Vayannes will look exactly the same. Clients will be able to customize the color, trim and optional equipment to keep their example different from all others.

Limited to just 99 examples, the Vayanne is due to roll out to customers in 2025, and is expected to cost in the ballpark of $2 million. That works out to be about $1,000 for every one horse, in case you’re counting.

Check out more photos below: