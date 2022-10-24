Someone Turned a Dodge Viper Into a Bonkers 25-Foot Convertible Stretch Limo

Are you looking for something truly ridiculous to add to your car collection? How about a stretch limousine based on the 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10.

As hard as it may be to believe, such a vehicle exists and is currently up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace, according to Road and Track. The sporty limo stretches 25 feet bumper to bumper, which is 10 feet longer than the car’s original length.

We’ve all seen luxury saloons like the Bentley Mulsanne or SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen turned into limousines, but one based on a sports car is decidedly more rare (though they do pop up occasionally). Remarkably, the Viper’s distinctive look has survived the conversion relatively unscathed. Sure, the vehicle’s body has been stretched out, but its serpentine curves and lines are all still there.

1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 stretch limousine Facebook Marketplace

Unsurprisingly, the extension necessitated some changes. In addition to longer body panels, the rear of the vehicle has gained a new set of doors, two seats and a second roll hoop. The roof has also been done away with completely. There’s also a hitch in the back in case you want to use the vehicle to tow a float in the next local parade. The vehicle comes finished in white bisected by a pair of blue racing stripes and has a black leather interior. It’s easily one of the strangest Vipers you’ll ever see, but it’s still got that distinctive flash.

The listing doesn’t say whether or not the powertrain has been modified. One can only hope that the limo retains the first-generation Viper’s original 8.0-liter V-10, though. When it was brand new, that mill was capable of producing 400 horses and 450 ft lbs of twist. It could also rocket the car from zero-to-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, though we’d be willing to bet it’s no longer going to put up those kinds of numbers. This is a car to be seen in, after all—not win races with.

Don’t expect a bargain on a car this unique. The seller is asking for $160,000 for the Viper limo, and you’ll likely have to go to Missouri to pick it up. You can find more capable Vipers for less money, but if you want one that really stands out, it’s a price that can’t be beaten.