Drake Just Snagged This Crazy Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Maybe you’ve looked at the range-topping, $150,000-plus Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV and thought, “Yes, this is nice and shouty, but do you have anything more ostentatious?” And indeed Mercedes does. Meet the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, a convertible version of the G-wagen, that comes with much more luxury, for many more monies. And this one pictured below is headed to Drake, hence the “Papi” balloons, a nod to the rapper’s social media handle “Champagnepapi.”

It looks like Drake went back to his old friend Tony Bet at Driving Emotion Toronto to help seal the deal. The G650 is a G-wagen that’s stretched by 22.75-inches, which allows for the Maybach-level captain’s chairs in the rear, swaddled in sumptuous calf leather and packing heating massagers. There’s an electronically controlled glass partition that goes opaque at the press of a button, to shut out the driver, and plenty of high-def screens and premium stereo systems. There’s even heated and cooled cupholders, should Drake want to keep his hot chocolate toasty, or his champers frosty.

The driver’s seat is also plenty of fun, should the rapper want to hop up there, thanks to a twin-turbo V-12 from AMG. That’s good for 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of twist, which is more than ample to get the open-topped Landaulet flying. Drake can drive over just about anything, thanks to portal axles and 17.7 inches of ground clearance, and there’s three locking differentials and a shift-on-the-fly low range option.

There are only 99 units produced, and as Drake’s man Tony Bet says, “it’s not available at your local Mercedes dealer,” also noting the “price tag: $$$$$$$.” We don’t doubt it. (One G650 fetched $1.4 million at auction a few years back.) It looks like from Bet’s location tags on Instagram that Drake opted to send his Maybach G650 to Brabus for some additional tweaks, though it’s unclear what those mods are.

While it likely won’t be long before Drake’s bopping around town with the top down, it’s not his first drop-top Maybach rodeo. He’s been spotted in a convertible Maybach sedan before.