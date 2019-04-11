The Rise of Electric and Self-Driving Cars Won’t Mean the Death of Luxury Marques. Here’s Why.

Many analysts think that this increasing commoditization of cars will finally kill off some famous names. General Motors and Ford have taken radical preemptive action: GM has quit Europe and downsized, and Ford has ended production of conventional cars in the U.S.—bar the Mustang and the Focus Active—in favor of trucks and commercial vehicles.

But the more premium the brand, the less the CEO needs to worry. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and their ilk don’t face an existential threat in the coming disruption, but neither are they immune. The slow rate at which they’re developing appealing electric cars has already let in one new entrant, Tesla, which may shift the balance among the established players. Tiny Jaguar beat the Germans to get a Tesla rival—I-Pace—to market, and it’s good, but the others aren’t far behind.

In the rarefied space occupied by Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and their competitors, nobody seems concerned about the matter: neither CEOs nor investors. When clients demand warp-speed but whisper-quiet electric drivetrains, luxury carmakers will be able to offer them and bury the prodigious (but declining) cost of the required battery in the price of the car. Rolls made an experimental electric Phantom a few years ago. It didn’t excite its customers, but their attitudes may have been changed by the Tesla they probably now also own. Aston Martin plans to resurrect Lagonda as an electric-only luxury rival to Rolls-Royce.