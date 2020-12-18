Elation Unveils a Prototype of Its 1,400 HP Electric Hypercar, and It’s Named After a Hunting Dog

Exactly one month ago today, Elation Hypercars threw its hat into the ring and unveiled its first four-wheeled beast known as Freedom. The all-electric hypercar, which promises a staggering 1,400 horses and a 400-mile range, is due to be delivered in 2022 and now has its first prototype.

Billed as the first luxury electric hypercar to be handmade in America, Freedom will require a ton of painstaking work before it’s ready for the road. Still, the fledgling California-based outfit says it’s making good progress. To help speed things up, Elation is focusing its efforts on engineering a fully working prototype, rather than building a full-size mockup.

According to Motor1, the prototype has been nicknamed Dogo 001 after the Dogo Argentino, an Argentinian hunting dog bred for tackling wild boar. The hypercar, which is being tested and tweaked in Silicon Valley, will likely be just as fierce as its namesake.

To recap, Freedom will be fitted with three liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous e-motors developed in partnership with Cascadia Motion, and they will pump out a combined 1,427 hp and 1,062 ft lbs of torque. There will also be an even more menacing four-motor configuration that promises to produce more than 1,900 hp. That will give the silent and sustainable speed machine a zero-to-62 mph time of 1.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 260 mph, which is roughly on par with the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Both models will also feature a two-speed gearbox and offer all-wheel drive.

Freedom will be equipped with either a 100-kWh or 120-kWh battery pack, and the touted range is 400 miles. That’s quite a bit of freedom indeed.

Naturally, the hypercar has a drool-worthy sleek exterior worthy of the estimated $2 million price tag. The exterior features variable-pitch active aerodynamics, while the chassis is fashioned in-house from the finest raw carbon fiber.

Additional Dogo 001 updates are expected to come next year when Elation commences static and dynamic prototype testing. Once Freedom is finally ready for production, each one of the 25 examples will take more than 4,000 hours to complete. We’re more than happy to wait.

Check out more photos below: