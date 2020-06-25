EV Drivers Can Now Road Trip Across the US With Ease Thanks to Electrify America’s New Charger Route

We’re getting to the point where there’s nothing a traditional gas-guzzling car can do that a electric vehicle can’t. We can now add the mythical American cross-country road trip to that list. That’s because Electrify America has just announced its first coast-to-coast charging station route.

On Wednesday, the US’s largest open DC charging network announced the completion of a new route stretching between Washington, DC, to Los Angeles. Easily the company’s longest, it will be joined by another cross-country route between Jacksonville and San Diego in the coming months.

The DC-to-LA route travels along Interstates 15 and 70, crosses through 11 states and spans over 2,700 miles, according to a press release. Even more impressive might be the Reston, Virginia-based company’s claim that its 350kW charging stations will only be separated by 70 miles on average, and will all be conveniently located in metro areas or highway routes.

“Electrify America’s primary goal has always been to advance electric vehicle adoption in the US, and that starts by instilling feelings of confidence and freedom in consumers when it comes to EV ownership,” said Anthony Lambkin, the company’s director of operations. “The completion of our first cross-country route is a significant step towards that goal—by making long-distance travel in an EV a reality, we hope to encourage more consumers to make the switch to electric.”

This cross-country route will be joined by a second between Jacksonville and San Diego in September. This route will start near Interstate 10 and finish along Interstate 8. While a final mileage count has not been announced, it will pass through seven states in the southern half of the US.

The company’s new cross-country routes join its two major coastal journeys. The East Coast route runs from Portland, Maine, to Miami along Interstate 95, while its West Coast route runs from Seattle to San Diego along Interstate 5. In total, the company currently has over 400 active charging stations throughout the US and plans to double that number by the end of next year. And unlike Tesla’s Supercharger network, which can only be used by the brand’s vehicles, Electrify America’s can be used by all EVs, including the Porsche Taycan and the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E.