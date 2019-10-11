Quantcast
Porsche Lovers, Take Note: This Restored 1959 356 Outlaw Sunroof Coupe Just Hit the Auction Block

Bidding is at $290,000 and climbing fast.

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Rod Emory is a name that has become synonymous with the Porsche 356. The Founder of Los Angeles-based Emory Motorsports has produced some of the most jaw-dropping “Outlaws” on the planet and, at last, you’ll have the chance to get your paws on one. An uber-rare 1959 Porsche 356A Sunroof Coupe has just popped up on Bring a Trailer and the bids are already piling high.

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

For those unfamiliar with Emory, the automotive alchemist treats all his vintage 356s to a painstakingly detailed restoration. According to Bring a Trailer, this particular Outlaw is powered by a 2.4-liter flat-four engine that sends power—205 horses, to be exact—to the rear wheels via Type 901 five-speed transaxle. The engine was the handiwork of Jeff Gamroth of Rothsport Racing—he previously worked as a crew chief for Porsche’s factory GT race team, so you can rest assured all is good under the hood.

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

The one-of-a-kind Outlaw has been fitted with Dunlop SP Sport 5000 tires, custom 15-inch wheels, sturdy leather straps to keep the front bonnet down, as well as a rounded nose and tail-end body kit. Plus, it has a sunroof.

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

The exterior is finished in Porsche’s custom “GT Silver” paint—originally sported on the Carerra GT—while the interior has been upholstered in saddle brown leather with retro Spinneybeck woven inserts in the center. Basically, it’s a vintage Porsche that’s been turned into a modern masterpiece.

Last year, Emory told Robb Report that his favorite part of the restoration process “is when we turn the keys over to the client.” Well, Rod, we’ll happily take this set off your hands.

Emory’s Outlaw customizations can easily run to seven figures. The car in question currently has a high bid of $291,000—though it’s climbing by the minute—with eight days remaining on the auction. Considering the level of craftsmanship and the amount of love that has been poured into this car, we think it’s an outlaw you should welcome with open arms.

Check more photos out below:

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

Emory Motorsports 1959 Porsche 356A Outlaw Sunroof Coupe

Jack Schroeder/Bring a Trailer

