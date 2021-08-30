Quantcast
×
RR One

These Gorgeous ’60s-Era Land Rovers Have Been Transformed Into 150 HP Off-Roading EVs

Pricing for the zero-emission 4x4 starts at $206,000.

Everatti Automotive Limited Land Rover Series IIA SUV Everatti Automotive Limited

The major automakers may be focused on an electric future, but Everatti Automotive Limited has its eyes firmly set on the past.

The UK-based restoration shop has just opened up pre-orders for its latest electric conversion project, the Land Rover Series IIA. The heavily modified vehicle looks just like the classic off-roader, but is powered by a zero-emission powertrain that offers up loads more oomph than before.

Related Stories

Everatti’s IIA looks quite similar to the legendary 4×4 Land Rover built between 1961 and 1971, but there are some subtle differences between the two SUVs. The shop has taken the two-door truck configuration of the vehicle and filed down its harsher edges, resulting in an off-roader that looks a tad sleeker and more modern. As part of the ground-up restoration, the chassis and bulkhead have been fully reinforced. The interior has also been given a thorough makeover and now features custom leather seats in the front and back, as well as a center cubby box with a new built-in audio system.

WATCH

Everatti Automotive Limited Land Rover Series IIA SUV

Everatti Automotive Limited Land Rover Series IIA SUV  Everatti Automotive Limited

The biggest change, of course, can be found under the hood. That’s where the vehicle’s brand-new electric powertrain resides. Connected to a 60kWh battery back, it can generate 152 hp and 221 ft lbs of torque. While it can’t compete with the Tesla Cybertruck or Ford F-150 Lightning, the new IIA is nearly twice as powerful as the original, according to the company. As for driving range, the battery-powered utility vehicle can travel more than 100 miles on a single charge. That’s far from the 300-mile range that’s becoming commonplace on premium EVs, but isn’t that far off from the 150 miles a full tank of gas will get you in the 60-year-old IIA. The difference in cost is pretty staggering, though. Everatti claims it only cost around $12 to recharge the electric IIA, while the gas-powered version costs over $80 to refuel.

Everatti Automotive Limited Land Rover Series IIA SUV

Everatti Automotive Limited

If off-roading in a classic Land Rover (with zero-emissions) intrigues you, you can reserve your electrified IIA through the Everatti website now. Prices start at $206,000, which includes a donor vehicle. And if your taste in electrified classics runs a little sportier, no need to worry. The company also makes a zero-emission 964-generation Porsche 911 and a Ford GT40.

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

ad