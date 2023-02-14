The Menacing New Ford Bronco Is Basically an Off-Road Racer That’s Street Legal

Leave it to Fox Factory to look at the reborn Ford Bronco and see a vehicle that could use some off-road upgrades.

The high-performance shock absorber maker has teamed up with off-road legends Dave Cole and Jason Scherer for the new King of the Hammers Edition Bronco. The exclusive trim package, which is named after the famous desert race co-founded by Cole, takes the already capable 4×4 and makes it even more rugged.

The KOH Edition Bronco is basically an Ultra4 racer that’s still street-legal. Fox has outfitted the iconic 4×4 with all the off-road gear you can think of, including powder-coated bumpers, full underbody armor, more prominent fenders, an integrated winch and an onboard air compressor. The vehicle also comes with Nacho TM5 lights, additional white rock lights and a custom graphics package. Inside, you’ll find special KOH Edition seat covers and a numbered plate.

King of Hammers Edition Ford Bronco Fox Factory

The biggest difference between the KOH Edition and standard Broncos is a suspension developed and tuned by Cole, according to HiConsumption. It features a four-inch BDS coilover system, JKS components and Fox Performance Elite 2.5 Series shocks. Thanks to this setup, you’ll be able to climb over basically any terrain you come across and do so in relative comfort. The off-roader also rides on a set of satin gray 18-inch Vision Ojo wheels wrapped in chunky 36-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM3 tires.

No mention of the powertrain is made on the trim package’s website, but we imagine there will be at least two to choose from. The standard Bronco is available with either a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four or a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6. The former produces 300 hp and 325 ft lbs of torque and the latter 330 hp and 415 ft lbs of torque. There could be a third powertrain option if the package is available for the Bronco Raptor, although we wouldn’t hold our breath. The current range-topper has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 that can pump out a ferocious 418 horse and 440 ft lbs of twist.

Inside the King of Hammers Edition Bronco Fox Factory

Pricing and a release date have yet to be announced, but you’ll be able to order the limited-edition trim package through participating Ford dealers. If you’re interested you can sign up for updates now through the KOH Edition website.