From Vintage Rides to Supercars, Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Exotics on Las Olas’ Exhibition Showcases 250 Vehicles

Visitors to South Florida know that it’s impossible to drive a day without seeing any number of exciting contemporary cars. This coming weekend, however, the region becomes a hotbed of auto action with the fourth annual Exotics on Las Olas (ELO4) in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The open-air event, held on November 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., is orchestrated with the support of the City of Fort Lauderdale and, unlike so many concours, is free to the public.

The family-friendly affair affords a glimpse at more than 250 vehicles parked along Las Olas Boulevard (from S.E. 6th Avenue to S.E. 11th Avenue), and is a great way to engage younger enthusiasts in the car hobby. Conversations are encouraged between spectators, their children and owners of the automobiles presented, most of the latter being eager to share their knowledge and experience. But it’s not just new exotics; there are machines spanning a century of automotive history. “This year is planned to be the largest event to date,” according to Floyd Rag, founder and producer of the exhibition.

The Sunday fete is preceded by a private rally at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, with most of the participants parking on the Boulevard the following day. Contemporary hypercars will also be out in force, with marques like Bugatti, Pagani and Koenigsegg drawing crowds like few four-wheelers can, and taking center stage with models like the Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra.

Ferraris like the Monza SP2, Enzo and LaFerrari may sit alongside rarities from north of the Alps, such as the Porsche 918 Spyder and a variety of 911 GTs. And from across the Channel, Aston Martin models compete for attention with McLaren’s Senna and P1. Uncommon sights have included the Glickenhaus SCG and examples from Hennessey, as well as multiple generations of the Ford GT.

Last year’s running brought together some collector classics too, with historic treasures like the Lamborghini Miura and, from much earlier, a Brass-Era racer. This year’s vehicles will be organized into categories, including Race Car Row, Classic Car Row, Million-Dollar Row, Supercar Row and Dealer Row, providing a showcase for every type of machine.

As is the measure of any good car show, there will be a philanthropic component. The non-profit beneficiary from sponsors of ELO4 will be the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. The charity provides emergency assistance to ease financial distress for eligible disabled veterans and their families residing in the state.

Learn more about Robb Report’s 2022 Car of the Year events taking place in Napa Valley here and in Boca Raton here.