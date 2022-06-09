This Gorgeous Blue 1991 G-Wagon Restomod Is Summer on 4 Wheels

Looking for a stylish way to zip between your home and the beach? Expedition Motor Company might have just what you’re looking for.

The New Jersey-based G-Class specialists have just unveiled a new build based on the 1991 250GD Wolf convertible. Finished in bright blue over a tan interior, this open-top 4×4 is tailor-made for some fun in the sun.

This isn’t the first 250GD Wolf we’ve seen from Expedition Motor Company, but it just might be the most playful. The last 4×4 we spied from the shop sported a blacked-out look that evoked its military roots, but this one is decidedly more colorful. The utility vehicle’s boxy shape is finished in a vibrant coat of Gulf Blue, offset by a roll-up khaki top and a set of black bumpers, wheel arches and wheels. Inside the vehicle basically everything— including the all-weather Praline seats—is done up in tan. Although the spartan cabin looks period appropriate, it has been equipped with some modern conveniences including a center stack-mounted infotainment system that’s CarPlay compatible, air conditioning and even some cup holders.

The bigger changes can be found under the hood. Like all of Expedition Motor Company’s restomods, this 250GD Wolf was completely rebuilt from the ground up. It’s powered by a fully restored OM602 straight-five diesel engine mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox sourced from an S-Class, according to Motor1.com. While some enthusiasts may not love that last feature—a manual is available as an option on the company’s other builds—it allows for smoother and quieter gear shifting on- or off-road. Other mechanical upgrades include new body mounts along with new fuel and brake lines. The axles, suspension and brake calipers have also been rebuilt and upgraded, which should allow for a more comfortable ride, no matter what you’re driving over.

This particular build is available now from Expedition Motor Company for $164,900. However, if you want something a little different, you can work with the shop to build your own. Pricing starts at $150,000. Be warned, though, if you go the custom route you might have to wait until next summer to take your 250GD Wolf for a spin. Expedition said the Gulf Blue version took 1,450 hours to complete. But, as they say, good things do come to those who wait.

Check out more images of the 1991 250GD Wolf below: