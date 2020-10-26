Quantcast
// RR One

Expedition Motor Company’s Restored G-Wagen Is a Wolf in Wolf’s Clothing

The outfit focuses on getting the “million-mile” Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf back in the hunt.

Expedition Motor Company restores the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf. Photo: Courtesy of Expedition Motor Company.

There is no denying that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs are some of the most accomplished tools in the explorer’s arsenal of off-road vehicles, the latest models able to engage in extreme unpaved behavior while providing luxurious transportation on roads. What started as a military project in the 1970s has evolved into the ultimate fashion accessory in affluent communities worldwide.

Related Stories

Expedition Motor Company restores the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf.

The latest example of Expedition Motor Company’s work on the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf.  Photo: Courtesy of Expedition Motor Company.

But while nothing says poser like a matte-white AMG G 63 SUV with a Swarovski-studded license plate frame, other drivers take the G-Wagen seriously, appreciating it for its vault-like build quality, bulldog tenacity and unpretentious, boxy shape. In America, the ubiquitous four-door hard top is a familiar sight, but few may know that its predecessor, the original 250GD, set the stage with a two-door convertible as basic as they come.

Expedition Motor Company restores the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf.

Alex Levin and his team use Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf examples made from 1990 through 1993.  Photo: Courtesy of Expedition Motor Company.

Expedition Motor Company founder Alex Levin has had a fascination with the original G-Wagen since he saw one in Europe years ago. What became a collecting hobby turned into a restoration business dedicated to just one model, the 250GD Wolf, using examples made between 1990 and 1993. The “GD” stands for Geländewagen (terrain vehicle) Diesel, and Wolf is the name given by the German military for versions of the short-wheelbase 250GD that feature a fold-down windshield and a soft top.

Expedition Motor Company restores the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf.

The convertible SUV’s refined but off-road ready interior.  Photo: Courtesy of Expedition Motor Company.

Power comes from Mercedes’ OM602, a 2.5-liter, straight-five diesel known as the “million-mile engine” for its Methuselah-like endurance. Parlor tricks, like shoehorning a 500 hp LS3 V-8 into the engine bay, may appeal in theory, but in reality, the diesel’s power and torque will take the 6,500-pound 250GD just about anywhere and, together with the four-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, make the SUV as indefatigable and easy-going as an ox.

Expedition Motor Company restores the Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf.

The power train features a Mercedes 2.5-liter, straight-five Diesel engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission.  Photo: Courtesy of Expedition Motor Company.

Alex Levin and his team restore every 250GD Wolf from the chassis up, inspecting, refinishing or replacing all the parts, stripping and rebuilding engines, transmissions, front and rear differentials, suspension, steering, electrical systems and other components in their European facility staffed with 15 technicians dedicated to restoring this model only. Interiors, soft tops and show-grade paint application complete every build. In the US, the Expedition Motor Company’s take on the 250GD Wolf is legal in 49 states and starts at $102,150.

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad