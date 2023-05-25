The De Tomaso Pantera From the Crazy ‘Fast Five’ Train Heist Is Heading to Auction

One of the cooler and more underrated Fast & Furious cars is speeding toward the auction block.

The 1972 De Tomaso Pantera from Fast Five’s exhilarating train heist scene will be sold by Barrett-Jackson at its upcoming Las Vegas event. The vehicle’s time on screen may have been brief but we imagine plenty of collectors will be eager to find a spot for the retro speed machine in their garage.

The Italian sports car’s big moment comes during the opening act of the fifth (and generally best-regarded) installment in the franchise. During the sequence, the crew attempts to steal three classics—the Pantera, a Ford GT40 and a heavily modified Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport—from a speeding train. To pull off the job, the group uses a modified ramp truck to ride alongside the locomotive and cut a hole in the side of one of its cars. The first vehicle they remove from the train is the Pantera, which is then driven off into the desert by Vince (played by Matt Schulze), a childhood best friend of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. The scene is one of the most spectacular in the series and cost a reported $25 million to film.

This particular Pantera is the original example used to film the iconic scene, according to Barrett-Jackson. It was acquired by its current owner from a Universal Studios consignor in 2013. The car has been fully restored since and looks to be in impeccable condition. It is finished in glossy black with white De Tomaso decals just like in the film. The memorable paint job was also depicted on the Hot Wheels model of the car that was released alongside the film.

You’ll find the Pantera’s original 5.8-liter Cleveland 351 V-8 sitting in the engine bay. The mill is fitted with an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, Carter 750 carburetor, thermostatic electric radiator fan and mated to a five-speed manual that sends power to the rear axle, according to the auction house. No performance numbers were provided, but when the car was brand new the setup was capable of producing 330 horses and 344 ft lbs of torque.

Inside the "Fast Five" 1972 De Tomaso Pantera

Looking to add an actual Fast & Furious car to your collection? This Pantera will go up for bid during Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas 2023 auction, which runs from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24. The car is being sold without reserve and there’s no pre-sale estimate. We wouldn’t be surprised if it fetches a hefty sum considering its provenance.

