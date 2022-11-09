This One-of-a-Kind Mercedes-AMG Hybrid Was Designed by Roger Federer. Not It’s up for Grabs.

What’s better than a new Mercedes-AMG hybrid? A special edition designed by Roger Federer, perhaps.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has joined forces with the three-pointed star’s high-performance division to create a one-off version of the new GT 63 S E Performance. The custom ride will be auctioned off without reserve via RM Sotheby’s on Saturday, November 26, with all proceeds going toward a charitable public tennis project in London.

The recently retired Swiss maestro picked one hell of a Merc as a starting point. The four-door coupé, which is the first in a series of E Performance plug-ins, represents AMG’s most powerful road car to date. The hybrid packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 and a 150 kW electric motor that can collectively produce 831 hp and 1,082 ft lbs of torque.

Federer with his creation. RM Sotheby’s

That power is delivered to each wheel via a nine-speed automatic transmission and AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The team at Stuttgart says the four-wheeler can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and from zero to 124 mph in less than 10 seconds. It’s about as quick as Federer’s fastest-recorded serve of 143 mph.

This particular model was designed to honor Federer’s prolific tennis career that spanned no less than 24 years. To that end, the four-wheeler is finished in a bespoke neon-yellow paint called “Electric Beam” that looks rather similar to the color of a tennis ball. In addition, the car is adorned with Federer’s personal signet. As it has never registered for the road, the example is also presented in pristine condition.

As for price, RM Sotheby’s expects Federer’s creation to sell for between $200,000 and $250,000. The standard GT 63 S E Performance Hybrid is currently available in Europe for about $221,000 (€196,897) and is expected to arrive at US dealerships later this year.

“Representing the new era of electrified AMG performance, the successful bidder of this lot will be assured of a sensational driving experience, further to buying a piece of tennis history,” the auction house said in a statement.

