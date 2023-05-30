This Gorgeous 1963 Ferrari Was Used as a Le Mans Safety Car. Now It’s Heading to Auction

A Ferrari that spent actual time on the track at Le Mans is about to go up for grabs.

Next month, RM Sotheby’s will auction off a 1963 250 GTE 2+2 Series III by Pininfarina that served as the safety car at that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. It isn’t one of the Italian marque’s revered endurance race cars, but the gorgeous coupé is just about the next best thing out there.

This particular 250 GTE, chassis no. 4155, rolled off the line in January 1963. Shortly after, the vehicle was delivered brand new to Franco-Britannic Autos Ltd (FBA) in Paris and then immediately sent on to coachbuilder Henri Chapron to be modified for use as a safety car. This included equipping the car the stylish grand tourer with lights, flags and emblems. Once the race, which was held on June 15 and 16 of that year, rolled around, the 250 GTE safety car was driven by FBA owner Donald Sleator, who was also pulling double duty as marshall. It wasn’t the only Ferrari used as a safety car during the decade, but it is believed to be the only one that survives to this day, according to the auction house. If that wasn’t enough, it also showed up in the French comedy movie Pouic-Pouic that fall.

The 1963 250 GTE 2+2 Series III by Pininfarina at that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans RM Sotheby’s

The safety car still wears the same Blu Sera exterior and Grigio leather interior that it left the factory with sixty years ago. It also comes outfitted with period-appropriate Le Mans regalia. The two-door, which is currently undergoing inspection before receiving Ferrari Classiche certification, also features its original, number-matching 3.0-liter Colombo V-12 engine and gearbox. It has over 39,000 miles on the odometer but looks to be in remarkably good shape all things considered.

This unique 250 GTE will hit the block as part of RM Sotheby’s Le Mans sales event which will be held at the track on Friday, June 9. The grand tourer is being sold without reserve and is expected to sell for between $600,000 and $700,000. That’s a downright bargain compared to how much Ferrari race cars have gone for in recent years.

