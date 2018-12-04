Ferrari Builds an Exclusive Version of the F12berlinetta For One Lucky Collector

Many businesses have a rewards program for frequent customers—everything from the punch cards at your favorite local frozen yogurt place to free seats aboard JetSuiteX flights for members of JetSuite’s SuiteKey program. But for one special Ferrari client and collector, their relationship with the brand has netted them a completely one-off supercar, the Ferrari SP3JC.

The commissioning client’s request was to create a roadster with the same chassis and running gear as the F12tdf, the marque’s track-focused version of the Car of the Year–winning F12berlinetta. The unique SP3JC was designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre in the company’s home of Maranello, Italy, headed up by the legendary Flavio Manzoni, who worked on the design of numerous prancing horses including the FF, California T, and the recent Monza SP1 and SP2. For this project, the Styling Centre team worked closely with the client over the span of two years to create their dream car, one that recalls the marque’s spiders from the 1950s and ’60s with its V-12 engine and open top.

Reflecting the owner’s fascination with pop art, the car has a bold color pattern with a white base, bright yellow graphics and highlights, and a front end in vibrant blue. The color scheme carries into the cabin as well, which is equipped with blue leather seats with a white stripe running down each.

The hood is marked by two glass inserts, which provide a view of the car’s front-mounted engine capable of churning out 769 hp and 519 ft lbs of torque. The engine is mounted to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and going by the performance of the F12berlinetta, the car should be able to accelerate to 60 mph in under 3 seconds (though you may have to add a little time since it’s topless).

Ferrari has not revealed how much the client paid for their completely personalized Ferrari, but one can only assume that the old idiom of “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it,” applies here.