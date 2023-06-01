Ferrari Classiche Just Restored One of the Rarest, Most Collectible Prancing Horses Ever Made

Who better to restore a legendary Ferrari to its former glory than the automaker itself?

Ferrari Classiche, the Italian marque’s restoration and certification division, just shared images on Instagram of a 412 P race car that it had brought back to factory condition. The yellow speed machine doesn’t just highlight the beauty of the 56-year-old vehicle; it also exhibits the high-quality work for which the department has come to be known.

The 412 P was the “customer version” of Ferrari’s successful 330 P3 race car. It’s sometimes known as the P3/4 because it combined the chassis of a 1966 P3 prototype racer with the body of the 1967 P4. Only four were ever built, making it one of the rarest collectible Ferraris, according to Motor1.com. Because it was built for privateer customer teams, the 412 P doesn’t have the same winning tradition as some the marque’s factory race cars, but it still managed to finish on the podium at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.

Inside the Ferrari Classiche-restored 412 P race car Ferrari/Instagram

Ferrari Classiche’s most recent restoration project would still be a sight to behold even if it wasn’t such a coveted vehicle. The car is finished in bright yellow—suggesting it is chassis no. 0850, which was raced by Francorchaps—a vibrant hue that accentuates its flowing lines and rides on a set of light blue alloy wheels wrapped in period-correct Firestone tires. The cabin is even more striking thanks to the sumptuous red padded leather upholstery.

The work done to the car’s mechanical hardware is just as impressive. Crack open the rear clamshell and you’ll find a renewed 4.0-liter V-12 with dual-injection valves. Like the other three 412 Ps, it is outfitted with Weber carburetors instead of the Lucas Mechanical fuel injection system found on the company’s factory race cars. This modification reduced output, but the powertrain, which was mated to a ZF five-speed manual gearbox, could still generate a rather impressive 420 horses. The car was capable of hitting a top speed of 193 mph when brand new, though we imagine its days of being pushed to the limit are in the rearview mirror.

The 412 P’s restored V-12 engine Ferrari/Instagram

It’s unlikely that Ferrari Classiche’s restored 412 P will hit the market anytime soon, though we imagine it would fetch a pretty penny if it did. Still, we’re guessing there are a few collectors who will want to reach out to the division about restoring their own beloved Ferraris.