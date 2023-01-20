This Pristine Ferrari F40 Belonging to the CEO of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Is Now On Sale

Apparently, a major player at Mercedes has a penchant for the Prancing Horse.

Toto Wolff, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, has decided to part ways with his very own Ferrari F40. The immaculate red ride, which rolled off the line in 1990, has been listed for sale at UK dealership Tom Hartley JNR.

The F40 is considered by many to be the ultimate road-going Ferrari. Created in 1987 as a successor to the 288 GTO, the sleek mid-engined berlinetta was built in honor of the marque’s 40th anniversary. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8, the F40 could churn out 471 hp and 426 ft lbs of twist. The car also offered an impressive zero to 60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. As a result, it was the most powerful (and most expensive) Prancing Horse of the era.

Only 400 F40s were originally planned to be built, but demand saw a total of 1,315 hit the streets. This particular example (chassis no. 087007) is one of just 27 examples originally delivered to Spain, according to Tom Hartley JNR.

The interior. Tom Hartley JNR

Provenance and pedigree aside, chassis no. 087007 appears to be in pristine condition. In fact, the coupe has covered just 3,440 miles from new. “This car has been used sparingly during Toto’s ownership, perhaps due to him not wanting to be seen driving a Ferrari in his downtime when his day job is to ensure he beats them on the track,” the dealership said in a statement.

To top it off, the four–wheeler was recently treated to a “complete overhaul” by the restoration experts at Italy’s Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.r.l. As to be expected, it has also received its Ferrari “Red Book” Classiche Certification that confirms its original chassis, body panels, engine and transmission.

The dealership hasn’t listed an asking price, but it’s likely to be seven figures. F40s typically pull in around $1.4 million to $1.7 million, per recent auctions and sales. This Prancing Horse will probably be on the higher end of that scale due to its condition and connection to Wolff.

Click here to see all the photos of Toto Wolff’s Ferrari F40.