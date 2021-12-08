One of the Last Ferrari F40s Could Fetch Millions at Auction

If you’re a supercar obsessive who grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, there’s a good chance you had a poster of the Ferrari F40 on your wall at some point. Now, Mecum Auctions is offering the rare chance to add the iconic IRL Prancing Horse to your collection.

A near-pristine 1992 example of the legendary supercar will hit the block as part of Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 sales event next month. The gorgeous speed machine is one of the final units to roll off the line at Maranello before production of the vehicle ceased later that year.

The F40 is the last supercar that the Prancing Horse’s founder Enzo Ferrari personally signed off on before his death in 1988. It was originally conceived two years prior as a way of celebrating the marque’s 40th anniversary—hence the name—with the goal of representing the best the brand had to offer. And thanks to its racing-inspired design, massive rear wing and brawny V-8, it did just that for a generation of car lovers who came of age during the era. Ferrari began building the supercar in 1987 and just 1,315 units would be made before production ended in 1992.

This is the 19th of the 22 examples built during the F40’s final year of production, according to Mecum. Like all the best Ferraris, its Pininfarina-designed body is finished in in the marque’s trademark Rosso Cora. The interior, meanwhile, is done up in the same red and charcoal great. The cabin is devoid of most creature comforts and looks almost identical to that of a race car, only without a roll cage or fire extinguisher.

Underneath its glass engine lid, you’ll find a a twin-turbocharged, port-injected 3.0-liter V-8. The mill is mated to a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear axle and can pump out 478 hp, 424 ft lbs of torque and has a redline of 7,000 rpm. It can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 201 mph. All those benchmarks should still be attainable as the car remains in excellent, accident- and damage-free condition nearly three decades after it was built. It has only 14,053 kilometers (8,732 miles) on its metric odometer.

If you’d like to add this F40 to your garage, prepare to spend big when it goes up for auction in early January. Mecum doesn’t list an estimate for the vehicle, but two early ‘90s examples sold for more than $2 million each in recent months.

Check out more photos of the F40 below: