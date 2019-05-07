Ferrari’s New Lightweight F8 Tributo Is the Marque’s Most Powerful V-8 to Date

Ferrari’s F8 tributo is the latest in a glorious line of mid-engine, eight-cylinder stallions that have defined the popular image of the brand since 1975, when the 308 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) was introduced. Look no further than the Magnum P.I. television series to confirm cultural impact: Tom Selleck drove a 308 variant in the top-rated 1980s original, and Jay Hernandez pedals a Ferrari 488 Spider in the show’s recent reboot.
Compared to the 488 GTB, the F8 Tributo has more muscle and a lower body mass index. The 711 hp, 3.9-liter twin-turbo heart—shared with last year’s track-focused 488 Pista—sheds 39 pounds, while still managing to be the marque’s most powerful V-8 to date. Along with featuring an additional 49 hp, the recently revealed coupe is more aerodynamically slippery, and comes with new electronics that dramatically elevate cornering capabilities. A carbon-fiber rear spoiler, polycarbonate front and rear bumper covers and ultralight rear window all add to a total weight savings of 88.2 pounds.
Press the Launch button then tramp the gas and the car will sprint to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds with essentially no turbo lag.
The automobile, priced at roughly $265,000 for the European market (no numbers released yet for the US), is a prime example of how the motorsport-driven brand cascades Formula 1 engineering to its production models.
“The S-duct was introduced on the 2008 F/1 car,” says Ferrari’s chief technology officer Michael Leiters. “It’s a dynamic intake behind the front wing, from under the nose to the upper surface of the chassis. It improves how airflow generates downforce over the wing. Ferrari patented this solution when first employed on a road car, the 488 Pista. In the F8 Tributo, it contributes 15 percent to the overall increase of downforce over the 488 GTB.”
Viewed from the side, the leading edge of the hood seems to float just ahead of the S-duct. That sharp tip defines the visual divergence of the upper and lower sections of the car. The entire aesthetic, presented by Ferrari director of design Flavio Manzoni, balances aerodynamic efficiency and sculptural art—the rear screen incorporating functional louvres that reference the F40 as well as conceptually citing the works of spatial artist Lucio Fontana. Perhaps most importantly, the vehicle’s chiseled form heralds the upcoming transition to a new generation of Ferraris with high-performance hybrid power trains.
Like the 458 Italia and 488, the F8 Tributo is a dynamic and visual triumph—a measuring stick of the supercar universe for years to come.