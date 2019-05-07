Ferrari’s New Lightweight F8 Tributo Is the Marque’s Most Powerful V-8 to Date

Ferrari’s F8 tributo is the latest in a glorious line of mid-engine, eight-cylinder stallions that have defined the popular image of the brand since 1975, when the 308 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) was introduced. Look no further than the Magnum P.I. television series to confirm cultural impact: Tom Selleck drove a 308 variant in the top-rated 1980s original, and Jay Hernandez pedals a Ferrari 488 Spider in the show’s recent reboot.

Compared to the 488 GTB, the F8 Tributo has more muscle and a lower body mass index. The 711 hp, 3.9-liter twin-turbo heart—shared with last year’s track-focused 488 Pista—sheds 39 pounds, while still managing to be the marque’s most powerful V-8 to date. Along with featuring an additional 49 hp, the recently revealed coupe is more aerodynamically slippery, and comes with new electronics that dramatically elevate cornering capabilities. A carbon-fiber rear spoiler, polycarbonate front and rear bumper covers and ultralight rear window all add to a total weight savings of 88.2 pounds.