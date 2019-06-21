This Rare, Track-Only Ferrari FXX Could Sell For Over $3 Million at Auction

It’s a good time to be in the market for a vintage Ferrari.

Seven ultra-rare, and “incredibly low-milage” Ferraris from the Ming Collection are set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s this August in Monterey California, reports HypeBeast. They are all cars that any aficionado would dream of having in their collection, but even then, one still stands above the rest—a 2006 FXX.

One of only 30 ever produced, the track-only development model is basically still “in the wrapper,” having only been driven on the track once by its previous owner, according to the auction house. Finished in Rosso Scuderia with white stripes, the speedster packs a powerful 6.3-liter v12 engine and 789 ponies. Inside it features racing bucket seats, a carbon fiber-accented dash and an alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes with three FXX Programme travel cases, factory track support equipment, as well as an unused factory race suit and helmet. It may not be street-legal, but it’s also the first FXX to hit the market in years, and is expected to go from anywhere between $2.85 million to $3.25 million.

While the FXX may be the car everyone is drooling over, the others aren’t half bad either. There’s 1991 F40 with a Ferrari Classiche Certification that’s expected to go for $1.5 million to $1.8. The other five cars—a 1984 512 BBi, a 1985 308 GTSi, a 1997 355 Spider, a 2007 F430 Spider F1 and a 2013 458 Spider—are all available in classic Rosso Corsa and are offered entirely without reserve, with prices expected to range between $100,000 to $450,000.

Of course, the Monterey auction isn’t the only place to score an ultra-rare Ferrari in the upcoming months. Bonham’s is auctioning off a two-tone white and cream Veneno in Geneva in September. All in all, sounds like a good time to add a Ferrari—a brand the experts at CollectionSuites told Robb Report every collector has to have at least one of—to your collection.