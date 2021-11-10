Ferrari’s New Legoland Racetrack Will Let You Build Your Own Lego Prancing Horse and Then Race It

You’re never too old to play with Lego, particularly when Ferrari is involved.

The Italian marque has joined forces with the Lego Group to launch a new interactive attraction for car enthusiasts at Legoland California Resort. Aptly named “Build and Race,” the experience allows wannabe car engineers to build their very own Prancing Horse from Lego bricks then try it out on one of three racetracks.

Whether you opt for the test zone, steering test track or speed test track, you will be faced with different obstacles and challenges while trying to clock the fastest time. After racing IRL, you can digitally scan your winning Ferrari and racecar driver to further customize them before jumping behind the wheel virtually. The cars will be digitally projected onto Pista di Fiorano—a racetrack owned by Ferrari, of course—with guests again competing for the quickest lap.

In addition to the thrills of the track, you’ll have the opportunity to sit inside a life-size Ferrari F40 model made entirely from Legos. To recap, the real-life version of this iconic four-wheeler was introduced in 1987 as a successor to the 288 GTO. It was the last vehicle to be personally launched by Enzo Ferrari and went on to win the hearts of drivers the world over. Even in brick form, it’s sure to be a bona fide retro beauty.

Throughout the experience, a member of the Lego pit crew will also be on hand to share fun facts about Ferrari and its racing history. As Build and Race is also geared toward kids, there will be a section for littles to fashion cars out of Duplo. Hey, you’re never too young to start building.

“Ferrari is renowned for manufacturing cars unique in terms of performance, innovation and design, setting the standard for luxury and excellence within the automotive world,” Legoland California Resort’s president Kurt Stocks said in a statement. “We have millions of young guests who can be inspired from this to create their own unique cars in this one-of-a-kind testing and racing facility.”

Build and Race is set to open at Legoland California Resort in the spring of 2022. That gives you a few months to dream up your very own F40. Enzo, eat your heart out.