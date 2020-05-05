After Reopening, Ferrari Is on Track to Reach Full Production This Week

There’s no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has ripped its way through every aspect of life. Even supercar manufacturing has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19. Exclusive automakers the world over have had to shutter operations—even Ferrari. But it appears news is taking a turn for the better.

Ferrari resumed production yesterday after idling its production since mid-March. The move to halt operations came ahead of Italy’s registering 919 deaths on March 27, the nation’s deadliest day during the pandemic. For comparison, Italy reported 174 Covid-19 deaths on May 3.

The Maranello-based marque’s month-and-a-half hiatus marks the longest amount of time Ferrari has paused production since the company began in 1947 with the advent of the 125 S model.

For now, work at the factory is limited, but Ferrari expects to ramp operations back up to pre-pandemic levels by this Friday. After that, however, it won’t be business as usual.

Last week, Ferrari trained its employees on new safety protocols to navigate through work life with precautions against the virus in mind. The company has also rearranged its common areas in light of social distancing guidelines. In addition, over the past few weeks, Ferrari has been carrying out voluntary antibody testing for its staff.

Ferrari isn’t the only exotic car–maker to resume production this week. Similar reopenings are happening at Lamborghini in Sant’Agata, Italy, as well as Bugatti in Molsheim, France, and Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

Regardless of whether you’re planning on purchasing a supercar built this year, or you’re a Ferrari-admirer who can wax poetic for hours about every one of the company’s Formula 1 records, the fact that the lights are back on in Maranello is a much-needed harbinger of better times ahead.

Last year, Ferrari built more than 10,000 cars. It’s a tall order to think the company can surpass that number in 2020. Then again, with the incredible, unexpected changes we’ve seen so far in 2020, anything is possible.