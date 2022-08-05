Ferrari Recalls Over 23,000 Cars Because of a Potentially Serious Brake Issue

You might want to get your Ferrari checked out.

The Prancing Horse is recalling 23,555 vehicles because of a potentially serious brake issue, according to CNET Roadshow. An official report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month listed affected models dating back to 2005.

Select Ferraris built over the last 17 years may have a brake fluid reservoir cap that doesn’t vent properly, according to the recall notice. Improper ventilation can cause a vacuum to form in the reservoir that can trigger a leak that stops the brakes from functioning properly or at all. Luckily, it sounds as if the fix should be a breeze. If your car is affected, simply contact your nearest authorized Ferrari dealership. They will replace the defective cap and update the car’s software, at no cost to you.

Recalling 23,555 vehicles might not be a big deal for a big, multi-national automaker, but it is for a brand like Ferrari, which produces its high-performance works of automotive art in much smaller numbers. That’s part of why so many vehicles are affected by this recall. The notice lists 13 different models produced between 2005 and 2022. These include the 430 (2005 to 2009), 612 Scaglietti (2005 to 2011), California (2009 to 2017), FF (2012 to 2016), F12 (2013 to 2017), LaFerrari (2013 to 2017), F60 America (2016), GTC4 Lusso (2017-2020), 488 Pista (2019-2020), Portofino (2019 to 2022), Ferrari 812 (2020 to 2022), F8 (2020 to 2022) and Roma (2020 to 2022). Of the affected vehicles, only about 1 percent are believed to have the defect.

This isn’t the first time Ferrari has faced a similar issue in recent years. Late last year, the company recalled nearly 10,000 vehicles because of the same issue.

Owners of the affected Ferraris should receive notices of the recall in the mail by late September. If you haven’t heard anything by then, but believe your sports car may be affected, you can check on the automaker’s website, which has a page where you can enter your car’s VIN number to find out if it has been recalled.