The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO vs. the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Which Supercar Reigns Supreme?

Both are the stuff of a collector's dream.

Ferrari vs Bugatti Ferrari/Bugatti

Though it was a legend on the track long before it became one at the bank, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO eventually became the most expensive automobile sold at auction. The 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire, however, saw dollar signs right off the line, breaking the record for the highest-priced new car ever released. Each has its technical merits: In its heyday, the GTO was a lean racing machine, while the La Voiture Noire’s beast of an engine is its million-dollar selling point. Both are the stuff of a collector’s dream.

 

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

Courtesy of Sotheby's

2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire
HOW MANY WERE MADE?

36

HOW MANY WERE MADE?

1
SOLD FOR

$48.4 million

 SOLD FOR

$18.9 million
DESIGNER

Giotto Bizzarrini

 DESIGNER

Etienne Salomé
YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM FOR…

He designed the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, also known
as the Breadvan for its unique, bread oven-esque rear.

 YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM FOR…

His new venture, Salomé Yachts, which brings
his sculptural designs from tarmac to water.
HORSEPOWER

296

HORSEPOWER

1,479

ENGINE

3.0-liter V-12 Tipo

ENGINE

Quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W-16

 

MAX SPEED (MPH)

174

MAX SPEED (MPH)

260

WEIGHT (IN LBS.)

1,940

WEIGHT (IN LBS.)

About 4,300

INSPIRED BY

The automaker’s desire to win races.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

Courtesy of Sotheby's

INSPIRED BY

The Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s.

Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic

Bugatti

WHO OWNS IT?

Microsoft’s former chief software architect Greg Whitten
sold it to an unknown buyer.

WHO OWNS IT?

Not certain, but rumor has it that former Volkswagen
chairman Ferdinan Piëch had it in his garage.

MADE OF

Aluminum

MADE OF

Carbon fiber

0 TO 60 MPH (IN SECONDS)

5.4

0 TO 60 MPH (IN SECONDS)

2.5

TRUNK CAPACITY

It can hold a spare tire, but that’s about it.

Ferrari trunk

Ferrari

TRUNK CAPACITY

You’ll struggle to squeeze in a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag.

Louis Vuitton Speedy

Louis Vuitton

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

GTO stands for “Gran Turismo Omologato,”
meaning it’s approved for grand touring.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Its better-in-French moniker translates
to a rather dull “the black car.”

 

