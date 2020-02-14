The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO vs. the 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Which Supercar Reigns Supreme?

Though it was a legend on the track long before it became one at the bank, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO eventually became the most expensive automobile sold at auction. The 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire, however, saw dollar signs right off the line, breaking the record for the highest-priced new car ever released. Each has its technical merits: In its heyday, the GTO was a lean racing machine, while the La Voiture Noire’s beast of an engine is its million-dollar selling point. Both are the stuff of a collector’s dream.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO 2019 Bugatti La Voiture Noire HOW MANY WERE MADE? 36 HOW MANY WERE MADE? 1 SOLD FOR $48.4 million SOLD FOR $18.9 million DESIGNER Giotto Bizzarrini DESIGNER Etienne Salomé YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM FOR… He designed the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, also known

as the Breadvan for its unique, bread oven-esque rear. YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM FOR… His new venture, Salomé Yachts, which brings

his sculptural designs from tarmac to water. HORSEPOWER 296 HORSEPOWER 1,479 ENGINE 3.0-liter V-12 Tipo ENGINE Quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W-16 MAX SPEED (MPH) 174 MAX SPEED (MPH) 260 WEIGHT (IN LBS.) 1,940 WEIGHT (IN LBS.) About 4,300 INSPIRED BY The automaker’s desire to win races. INSPIRED BY The Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s. WHO OWNS IT? Microsoft’s former chief software architect Greg Whitten

sold it to an unknown buyer. WHO OWNS IT? Not certain, but rumor has it that former Volkswagen

chairman Ferdinan Piëch had it in his garage. MADE OF Aluminum MADE OF Carbon fiber 0 TO 60 MPH (IN SECONDS) 5.4 0 TO 60 MPH (IN SECONDS) 2.5 TRUNK CAPACITY It can hold a spare tire, but that’s about it. TRUNK CAPACITY You’ll struggle to squeeze in a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. WHAT’S IN A NAME? GTO stands for “Gran Turismo Omologato,”

meaning it’s approved for grand touring. WHAT’S IN A NAME? Its better-in-French moniker translates

to a rather dull “the black car.”