Quantcast
// RR One

Ferrari LaFerrari vs Porsche 918 Spyder: Which Is the Best Hypercar?

It's a battle of strength, speed and sheer beauty.

Ferrari LaFerrari vs Porsche 918 Spyder Courtesy of Ferrari/Porsche

With every new model year come challengers vying for the title of Hypercar maximus, each hoping to knock last year’s most formidable predator off its perch. So it’s interesting that the most significant among the first generation of cutting-edge hybrids would become collectibles in such short order. Not yet 10 years old, these two standouts have become the most coveted of their breed.

 

Ferrari LaFerrari

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 918 Spyder
CARS PRODUCED

500 coupes (210 Aperta roadsters not included)

CARS PRODUCED

Exactly 918… Imagine that
A SINGLE TANK OF GAS WILL TAKE YOU

317 miles, roughly from Las Vegas to Phoenix

 A SINGLE TANK OF GAS WILL TAKE YOU

420 miles including a full charge, roughly from Boston to Baltimore

BASE PRICE NEW

$1,420,000
(But one could add six figures’ worth of carbon fiber and leather)

BASE PRICE NEW

$845,000
($929,000 with lightweight Weissach package)

WHAT IT’LL COST YOU ON THE SECONDARY MARKET

$3.4 million

WHAT IT’LL COST YOU ON THE SECONDARY MARKET

$1.55 million

MUSCLE

6.3-liter V-12 plus 1 electric motor (949 hp)

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari engine

MUSCLE

4.6-liter V-8 plus 2 electric motors (887 hp)

Porsche 918 Spyder Engine

TRUNK CAPACITY

So miniscule, Ferrari doesn’t even list the volume

TRUNK CAPACITY

A little bigger, but you’ll still struggle to fit a duffle bag

MAX. SPEED

217 mph

MAX. SPEED

214 mph

MAXIMUM OCCUPANTS

2

MAXIMUM OCCUPANTS

2

TACKIEST GIFT FOR YOUR DOG

An unlicensed Furrari dog bed

Furrari dog bed

TACKIEST GIFT FOR YOUR DOG

A licensed dog collar with a branded zinc-alloy buckle

Porsche Dog Collar with branded zinc-alloy buckle

HOW MANY MODEL S TESLAS CAN YOU BUY
BASED ON THE CURRENT VALUE?

40

40 Teslas

HOW MANY MODEL S TESLAS CAN YOU BUY
BASED ON THE CURRENT VALUE?

18

18 Teslas

MOST FAMOUS OWNER

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton

MOST FAMOUS OWNER

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

INTERESTING DESIGN FACT

The first Ferrari since the 1973 Bertone-styled 308 GT4 not to
have been designed by Pininfarina

INTERESTING DESIGN FACT

Two optional metallic paint colors, Liquid Metal Chrome Blue and
Liquid Metal Silver, added $63,000 to the window sticker

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad