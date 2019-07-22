Ferrari LaFerrari vs Porsche 918 Spyder: Which Is the Best Hypercar?

With every new model year come challengers vying for the title of Hypercar maximus, each hoping to knock last year’s most formidable predator off its perch. So it’s interesting that the most significant among the first generation of cutting-edge hybrids would become collectibles in such short order. Not yet 10 years old, these two standouts have become the most coveted of their breed.
Ferrari LaFerrari
Porsche 918 Spyder
|CARS PRODUCED
500 coupes (210 Aperta roadsters not included)
CARS PRODUCED
Exactly 918… Imagine that
|A SINGLE TANK OF GAS WILL TAKE YOU
317 miles, roughly from Las Vegas to Phoenix
|A SINGLE TANK OF GAS WILL TAKE YOU
420 miles including a full charge, roughly from Boston to Baltimore
BASE PRICE NEW
$1,420,000
|
BASE PRICE NEW
$845,000
WHAT IT’LL COST YOU ON THE SECONDARY MARKET
$3.4 million
WHAT IT’LL COST YOU ON THE SECONDARY MARKET
$1.55 million
MUSCLE
6.3-liter V-12 plus 1 electric motor (949 hp)
MUSCLE
4.6-liter V-8 plus 2 electric motors (887 hp)
TRUNK CAPACITY
So miniscule, Ferrari doesn’t even list the volume
TRUNK CAPACITY
A little bigger, but you’ll still struggle to fit a duffle bag
MAX. SPEED
217 mph
MAX. SPEED
214 mph
MAXIMUM OCCUPANTS
2
MAXIMUM OCCUPANTS
2
TACKIEST GIFT FOR YOUR DOG
An unlicensed Furrari dog bed
TACKIEST GIFT FOR YOUR DOG
A licensed dog collar with a branded zinc-alloy buckle
HOW MANY MODEL S TESLAS CAN YOU BUY
40
HOW MANY MODEL S TESLAS CAN YOU BUY
18
MOST FAMOUS OWNER
F1 champ Lewis Hamilton
MOST FAMOUS OWNER
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld
INTERESTING DESIGN FACT
The first Ferrari since the 1973 Bertone-styled 308 GT4 not to
INTERESTING DESIGN FACT
Two optional metallic paint colors, Liquid Metal Chrome Blue and