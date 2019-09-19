Anyone? Anyone? Inside a Luxury Garage Inspired by ‘Ferris Bueller’ and Jam-Packed With Choice Cars

When you’ve got a multimillion-dollar car collection, it’s worth showing off. And we’ve certainly seen some ingenious displays—from one mansion’s bonkers car gallery (complete with dealership-style turntables) to a state-of-the-art $10 million private automotive museum. Now, we’ve found a car garage designed to appeal to both ’80s nostalgists and petrol heads alike.

Inspired by the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off—specifically that epic house and pristine 250 GT California Spyder that belonged to Cameron’s dad—the three-story structure boasts a state-of-the-art car lift to carry the spate of six-figure rides from the basement to mezzanine. The decidedly retro aesthetic will make bona fide Bueller fans proud.

The Dream Garage, as it’s known, was brought to life by the architects at Shiflet Group and Sam Burch, Mark Ashby Design and Dalgleish Construction, as part of an extensive two-year remodel which was carried out on the four-acre Austin estate. “I knew the homeowner had an affinity for the ‘80s, so the goal here was to tip our hats to the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and luxuriate on that theme,” Michele Lenz, the creative director at Mark Ashby Design, said.

So, what kind of wheels warrant such a fancy garage? We can spot a handful of Porsches, a few Ferraris, a BMW, or two, and a motorbike (just for good measure). The homeowner did not disclose the collection’s exact net worth, but assures Robb Report it’s in the multimillions.

The luxe lockup also features a high-end sound system, funky furniture and decor that’s reminiscent of the time—think geometric patterns, Andy Warhol wallpaper and crimson leather sofas. A custom neon sign—finished in the homeowner’s handwriting—spells out “Live for the journey, not the destination.” Let’s just hope that journey doesn’t end with a Ferrari flying through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Check out more pictures of the Dream Garage below: