One of the Replica 1961 Ferraris From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Is Heading to Auction

You’ll soon have the chance to ride around like the coolest teen from the 1980s.

Cameron’s father Ferrari from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be auctioned off by Bonhams next month. This isn’t the first time one of the prop cars used to film the driving scenes from John Hughes’s classic has hit the block in recent months, but unlike the last, this one can actually be taken out for a spin.

If you’ve seen the movie—and chances are you have—you know how the story goes. The mischievous Ferris decides to play hooky and ropes in his girlfriend Sloane and best friend Cameron for some fun. The day’s chief activity is a short road trip to nearby Chicago in Cameron’s dad’s 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. Plenty of fun is had by the trio—including a star turn by Ferris in the Von Steuben Day Parade—but things don’t go exactly as planned, and Cameron accidentally totals the car while trying to erase the mileage from the group’s adventure.

1985 Modena Spyder California Bonhams

The car up for auction is actually a “Fauxarri” built by El Cajon, California-based Modena Design & Development. The shop built four examples of the car for use in filming the movie’s driving scenes. The vehicle itself features a tub chassis topped with a fiberglass body designed and built to look identical to the iconic roadster. Underneath its hood sits a fuel-injected 5.0-liter Ford V-8 mated to an automatic transmission (since star Matthew Broderick couldn’t drive a stick). The mill produces 167 horses, as opposed to the 243 hp produced by the real car’s V-12, but it still has some pep.

The sports car looks to have been wonderfully well-maintained and has had just two owners over the last 34 years, according to the auction house. The first of those was a Los Angeles plastic surgeon who obtained the car from a Paramount Picture Cars employee as a partial payment for services. In other words, the car is about as Hollywood as it gets.

Bonhams

The Modena Spyder California will go up for bid on March 2 as part of Bonhams’s Amelia Island Auction. The car is expected to sell for between $350,000 and $450,000. We wouldn’t be surprised if it sold at the higher end of that estimate, though. After all, another Fauxarri from the film, this one used for the crash scene, sold for $377,000 this past December—and it doesn’t even run.