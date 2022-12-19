Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar

Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history.

The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years.

Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but it was the brand’s first modern hypercar. It was also the only vehicle produced during Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli time in charge of the automaker, which ended when the brand was acquired by Volkswagen in 1998.

The final Centodieci is finished in a dazzling coat of Quartz White broken up only by Black Carbon accents and a matte black horseshoe grille. Look closely and you’ll also see a few splashes of Light Blue Sport—on the brake calipers and the logo on the rear wing—meant as a nod to the first EB110, which was finished in Bugatti Blue. The azure hue carries over to the interior, where it covers the seats, door panels, center console and even the roof liner.

Just as beautiful as the car itself is the quad-turbocharged W-16 sitting in its engine bay. The 8.0-liter mill pumps out a hair-raising 1,600 horses and has a redline 7,000 rpm. If its owner wants to push the vehicle to the max, it’ll be able to launch from zero-to-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds and hit an electronically limited top speed of 240 mph. There’s a reason one of the Centodieci build slots was listed for $4.4 over sticker price last year.

“This car was conceived to honor a model that we see as spiritually marking the beginning of a trilogy: the EB110 established the formula for the Veyron and the Chiron,” Bugatti president Christophe Piochon said in a statement. “Although separated by decades, these cars are timeless in their appeal and united in their dedication to shifting expectations of performance and ability. We now close this chapter of our coachbuilding era started with the Divo3 in 2018, but the legend of the EB110 and Centodieci will forever remain a part of Bugatti history.”

Now that production of the few-off model is complete, Bugatti will move on to assembling the final 100 Chirons, 99 Mistrals and 40 Bolides, according to Motor1.com. And just as with the Centodieci, they have all sold out.

