Bugatti’s Final Chiron Variant, the One-of-a-Kind 1,479 HP Profilée, Is Heading to Auction

After six glorious years, Bugatti is finally preparing to say goodbye to the Chiron.

On Wednesday, the French marque unveiled the final variant of its third modern-day hypercar: the one-off Profilée. As an added bonus, the ultra-exclusive speed machine will be offered to collectors via an RM Sotheby’s auction early next year.

Like the Veyron before it, the Chiron has received its fair share of variants since going into production in 2016. You might remember the one-off Voiture Noire that was briefly the world’s most expensive new car. The Profilée, which was developed as a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport, will be the 11th riff to roll out of Molsheim. It was originally meant to get a small production run, but the final Chiron build slots sold out before it received final approval. As a result, it was granted single-type approval for Europe instead.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée Bugatti

Because it’s a less extreme version of the Pur Sport, the Profilée features a more restrained aerodynamics package. The biggest change is that the giant rear wing is gone, but the vehicle still has larger front intakes than the standard Chiron, along with a revised front splitter. The body may be a little more subdued, but it will still keep the car glued to the ground at high speeds. The striking ride also showcases a two-tone finish that pairs the variant-exclusive Argent Atlantique with blue-tinted exposed carbon fiber. To top it off, a set of unique wheels.

At a glance, the Profilée’s cabin looks like that of any other Chiron. It’s decked out in blue and gray, with just the right amount of chrome trim. Look closer, though, and you’ll notice that the dashboard, door panels and center console all feature a special woven finish. This is a first for the Chiron. As they say, better late than never.

Inside the Chiron Profilée Bugatti

In the engine bay lies the automaker’s revered quad-turbocharged W-16. The 8.0-liter mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and is capable of pumping out 1,479 hp. That may be fewer horses than the Super Sport 300+, which produces 1,578 hp, but it’s more than enough. Bugatti says the car will sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and zero to 124 mph in 5.5 seconds. It also has an electronically limited top speed of 236 mph, which is actually 19 mph faster than the Pur Sport. Not bad, right?

Unlike most of the absurd Bugattis we see around these parts, the Profilée is not yet spoken for. You’ll get a chance to bid on it at RM Sotheby’s 10th annual Paris sale on February 1. Unsurprisingly, no estimate has been announced for the car. Because of its exclusivity, we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes for quite a bit. After all, the Voiture Noire sold for $18.7 million.

