The Final Special-Edition Ford GT Celebrates the Supercars’s 2016 Le Mans Class Victory

Ford wasn’t about to say goodbye to the GT without fitting in one last limited-edition model.

The Detroit giant has just unveiled the GT LM Edition, which will be the final version of the supercar built before it goes out of production later this year. The last variant of the head-turning speed machine pays tribute to the automaker’s success at endurance racing’s biggest event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The LM Edition will be the tenth special edition released since production of the second-generation GT began in 2016. These have included the Competition Series, a street-legal version of the marque’s Le Mans car; the Liquid Carbon, which had an exposed carbon-fiber body and wheels, as well as six Heritage Editions paying tribute to notable examples of the GT40, the legendary racer that inspired both generations of Ford’s supercar. The latest is based on the GT that won the LMGTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2016, finishing 18th overall.

2022 Ford GT LM Edition Ford

Each LM Edition will be finished in Liquid silver with either red- or blue-tinted carbon-fiber accents, a nod to the 2016 No. 68 Le Man class winner’s red-and-blue livery, according to the brand. The car also features a 3-D printed titanium dual exhaust and special LM Edition badging. Its 20-inch carbo-fiber wheels also feature colored highlights and house black Brembo brake calipers. Inside, the cabin is covered in Ebony leather or Alcantara accented with carbon trim, except for the driver-side bucket seat, which is done up in either red or blue. The dashboard also features a plaque made from the powder of the ground-up crankshaft from the race-winning GT.

The car’s powertrain appears to have been left untouched, and we can’t imagine anyone will complain about that. The GT is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6. The mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends 660 hp and 550 ft lbs of torque to the rear wheels. You can rocket to 60 mph from a dead start in three seconds flat in the car and hit a top speed of 216 mph.

Inside the GT LM Edition Ford

Ford plans to close out production of the GT by building 20 examples of the LM Edition variant between now and the end of the year. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it seems likely that it will come in over the $500,000 the “standard” version costs. Deliveries will begin sometime this fall.