Aston Martin’s New James Bond DB5 Car Comes With a Rear Smoke Screen, Revolving License Plates and More

Forget license to kill, one lucky Aston Martin owner will soon need a license to drive their brand new James Bond DB5, which has just rolled off the assembly line after 4,500 hours of meticulous construction.

The “Job 1” grand tourer is the first DB5 to leave the Newport Pagnell facility in half a century and will be joined by just 24 other limited-edition rides, which the British marque will built through its famed Continuation program. The detailed replica is a tribute to the silver DB5 that appeared the 1964 flick Goldfinger and is jampacked with all the gadgets an MI6 agent would ever need.

Aston Martin tapped the special effects supervisor for the Bond films, Chris Corbould OBE, to create all the espionage-themed toys, just like a real-life Q. The car’s exterior features a rear smoke screen and oil slick delivery system, revolving triple license plates, faux twin machine guns, battering rams on the front and rear, a bullet-resistant shield, and a tire slasher for good measure.

The interior, meanwhile, is fitted with a “radar,” which uses modern-day satellite mapping to mimic the old-school navigation screen, a telephone in the driver’s door, a hidden weapons tray, custom switchgear, which sits inside the central armrest, a gear knob actuator button, and even a removable passenger seat roof should your accompanying heroine need to make a quick getaway.

As to be expected, all of the gadgets have been tweaked to function safely when utilized by non-spy types. For instance, the oil sprayer produces a simulated substance while the machine guns emit gunshot noises and flashing lights rather than actual ammunition. Needless to say, the final product is still plenty thrilling and the accompanying YouTube clip (below) proves that the modern-day DB5 has plenty of star power just like its muse.

Of course, 007’s bells and whistles are just the cherries on top of an unequivocally sexy car. The Continuation models are finished in a classic Silver Birch paint scheme much like the original and feature a curvaceous aluminum body, mild steel chassis and identical leather interior and dash. Under the hood, they’re packing a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter inline-six engine that’s capable of delivering 290 hp.

“The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond,” Marek Reichman, CCO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said in a press release. “To see, the first customer car finished, and realize that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment.”

The remaining 24 DB5s, priced at a cool $3.5 million apiece, will be delivered to their owners through the second half of 2020. The car itself is not actually road legal and the coterie of gadgets varies from country to country.

You can check out more pictures of the car below: