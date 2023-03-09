First Drive: The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Line Includes the Marque’s First All-Electric Vehicle

The concept of a “Gran Turismo” car—a powerful, sporty, and luxurious high-speed grand touring machine—has been around since the late 1940s. And while it has inspired the letters “GT” on cars from Europe, Asia and the US for several decades, Maserati took the concept seriously enough to actually spell out “GranTurismo” on one of its models, starting in 2007.

That original Maserati GranTurismo lived up to the promise of a powerful, sporty and luxurious grand touring machine—a tradition that continues with the 2024 model we recently drove in Rome and which is scheduled for delivery to showrooms in April. The big news for this latest GranTurismo is the introduction of an all-electric variant. Dubbed “Folgore”, this model represents the first dedicated electric vehicle in Maserati’s 109-year history, and will be available in the second half of 2023.

The all-electric 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore on track. Maserati S.p.A.

Offering both an internal-combustion engine and an all-electric drivetrain in the same architecture requires advanced design and engineering processes, particularly if both versions are supposed to remain true to the performance component of Maserati’s luxury-performance identity. For instance, the electric GranTurismo Folgore weighs approximately 5,000 pounds, while the conventionally powered Trofeo and Modena trims weigh 4,000 pounds. Yet the Folgore is the quickest GranTurismo, hitting 60 mph in 2.7 seconds versus the Trofeo’s 3.5 seconds and Modena’s 3.9 seconds.

All three versions use the same chassis and body structure, leveraging a combination of aluminum, magnesium, and high-strength steel. Maserati claims that this multi-material approach, which uses aluminum for 65 percent of the entire structure, achieves best-in-class weight specifications for even the Folgore. And the Trofeo and Modena are actually 220 pounds lighter than previous iterations. A modular assembly philosophy is utilized in key areas, allowing manufacturing flexibility between the gasoline and electric models on the same assembly line. This flexible, high-volume assembly process provides a peak into the future of all Maserati production as the brand shifts toward electrification.

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo makes 550 hp. Maserati S.p.A.

As the first model to reflect Maserati’s EV shift, the 2024 GranTurismo Folgore continues to offer the long hood and low roofline we’ve come to expect from the brand. Utilizing a “T-bone” shape for the 92.5 kwh battery pack avoided placing the battery under the seats, which kept the seat height and roof (and center of gravity) low. Three electric motors, one in front and two behind the passenger cell, deliver up to 760 hp and 1,000 ft lbs of torque through the car’s standard all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is rated at 202 mph, with an estimated range between 250 miles and 300 miles (US certification still pending), while the 800-volt system is capable of rapid level 3 charging.

The GranTurismo Folgore’s three electric motors generate 760 hp and 1,000 ft lbs of torque. Maserati S.p.A.

Four driving modes—Max Range, GT, Sport, and Corsa—are available, each altering the Folgore’s throttle response, ride quality, traction-control settings, torque vectoring, and audible profile. Yes, the all-electric GranTurismo still emits sound, produced by interior and exterior speakers. In Corsa (Italian for “race”) mode, the Folgore lowers its adaptive air suspension while opening up additional performance parameters that the driver can adjust, including changes to the torque-vectoring system for wet pavement conditions, or putting a priority on drifting the low-slung electric coupe.

With an 800-volt system capable of rapid level 3 charging, the GranTurismo Folgore has a range estimated between 250 miles and 300 miles (US certification still pending). Maserati S.p.A.

The gasoline-powered GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo stay with the same 3.0-liter V-6 “Nettuno” engine we first experienced in Maserati’s fabulous MC20 supercar. Rated at 490 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque in the Modena, and 550 hp and 480 ft lbs in the Trofeo, these two variations don’t offer nearly as much power as the electric Folgore, but they do weigh 1,000 pounds less. And the glorious noises they make don’t come from audio amplifiers. Both feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. Top speed for the Modena is 188 mph, while the Trofeo stretches to 200 mph.

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Modena makes 490 hp. Maserati S.p.A.

When the “slowest” Maserati GranTurismo pulls zero-to-60 mph in under four seconds and tops out at 188 mph, it’s clear that the marque didn’t compromise on performance. But even more impressive is how Maserati packaged the new car, creating truly functional 2+2 seating for four full-sized adults. We tried out the rear seat, and even a six-foot frame fit behind a six-foot driver without issue, and in full comfort for extended drives. Ample room is also provided with the GranTurismo’s cargo capacity, offering over 11 cubic feet of storage space (3.5 cubic feet more than its predecessor) to carry the luggage of those four adults on a weekend getaway.

Additional interior design features include a 12.2-inch digital-gauge cluster with a unique shape, allowing it to sit lower relative to the steering column. This expands the display’s visibility without it being blocked by the steering wheel. Klaus Busse, Maserati’s head of design, said this display configuration is an example of the automaker not just using supplier components that already exist. “We actually sit down with them and truly innovate,” says Busse. A 12.3-inch central touchscreen and 8.8-inch climate-control screen serve as the primary interfaces, both offering clear, intuitive functionality. High-tech options include a head-up display and a 19-speaker, 1200-watt Sonus faber audio system (a 14-speaker, 860-watt audio system comes standard).

The interior on all three GranTurismo variants (Folgore shown here) features truly functional 2+2 seating for four full-sized adults. Maserati S.p.A.

Driving the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, on the Italian roads north of Rome, allowed us to put both the performance and luxury aspects of the vehicle to the test. Everything from its advanced driver-assist technology to its quiet cabin and luxurious seats made traversing unfamiliar routes easier. The car’s relaxed nature shifted to highly entertaining when we left the freeway and ventured into narrow, twisting roadways. The V-6 engine is located behind the front axle, centralizing the mass and providing a 52/48 front-to-rear weight distribution, which paid dividends when placing the GranTurismo in Sport mode and exercising the engine’s wide powerband on curved pavement.

The 12.2-inch digital-gauge cluster sits lower relative to the steering column, expanding the display’s visibility without being blocked by the steering wheel. Maserati S.p.A.

Our on-road adventures in the Trofeo were followed by track time in the electric GranTurismo Folgore. The Folgore and Trofeo feature an active air suspension, with varying ride heights based on driver mode and speed, along with staggered wheel sizes (20-inch in front, 21-inch at the back) and identical Brembo braking components. The result is a surprisingly similar driving experience between the electric and conventionally powered GranTurismo, despite the additional weight carried by the Folgore. Quick steering response with excellent feedback combines with limited body roll and confident braking, even when managing the Folgore’s 5,000-pound curb weight under track conditions.

Quick steering response with excellent feedback, limited body roll and confident braking all define the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo. Maserati S.p.A.

The future of performance will increasingly involve electrification, either with hybrid or pure electric drivetrains. With the GranTurismo, Maserati is presenting a model with rapid acceleration and responsive handling, as well as sleek exterior styling paired with a plush and functional interior—all regardless of drivetrain. With the model line starting in the mid-$200,000 range, the automaker is banking on the 2024 GranTurismo appealing to both traditional customers and EV buyers seeking a practical and luxurious coupe with Italian style.

