First Drive: Audi’s Powerful New RS 6 and RS 7 Models Are More Precise Than Ever Before

When Audi introduced us to the latest RS 6 Avant and the mechanically identical RS 7 sedan back in 2019, we had a hard time identifying any glaring faults in the luxurious, high-powered brutes, but there were a few areas that offered room for improvement. Rakish good looks, twin-turbocharged V-8 power, and intuitive technologies made these RS-tuned machines impressive daily drivers that fused practicality with performance, yet the latter aspect of their split personalities seemed a little too hushed for the sake of civility. And according to RS product line director Florian Mair, we weren’t the only ones who felt that way.

“We take customer feedback very seriously, and it was clear that we needed to address a lack of emotionality,” Mair explained just prior to setting us loose on the winding roads of Napa Valley, Calif., with the automaker’s latest hot rods.

The 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance. Audi AG

That’s where the new Performance iterations of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback come in. Effectively replacing the standard version of both models from 2024 on, Audi sought to ratchet up the intensity with the Performance iteration through strategic improvements rather than reinvention. With the design and tech remaining familiar, the main goal of this effort was to produce a car that offers more fireworks and outright capability without sacrificing usability.

There are a few visual tweaks, like matte finishes for the mirrors, side sills, rear diffuser, and a few other trim pieces, as well as new paint options (Grenadier Red metallic and Ascari Blue metallic). The cabin also benefits from new trim and stitching flourishes, along with new performance-focused visuals on the 12.3-inch digital-gauge cluster, but ultimately the focus is on function rather than form.

The 2024 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance. Audi AG

Thanks to larger turbochargers and higher boost pressures, the 4.0-liter DOHC V-8 now makes 621 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque (up 30 hp and 37 ft lbs from the outgoing RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback), figures which make this the most powerful internal-combustion engine that Audi has ever offered in a road-going production vehicle. The standard models never really felt like they were lacking for grunt, but the additional shove chops two-tenths of a second off of their official zero-to-60 mph sprint times, which now stand at a decidedly urgent 3.3 seconds. Truth be told, from behind the wheel, it feels significantly quicker than that. Aided by all-wheel-drive grip and updated transmission software that produces quicker shifts, launch control catapults the RS 6 Avant Performance off the line with a ferocity that belies the vehicle’s 4,900-pound curb weight, and we wouldn’t be surprised if testing reveals real-world performance in the high two-second range.

For the 2024 RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models, the 4.0-liter DOHC V-8 now makes 621 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque. Audi AG

The Performance models aren’t purely about straight-line speed, though. Lateral grip was another metric where the outgoing cars felt held back by a tire that prioritized ride quality over road-holding capability, and to that end, the 2024 models—equipped with 22-inch wheels—will score a new, stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 high-performance tire. The wheels themselves are new as well: Available in titanium matte, matte black, and bi-color black finishes, this forged five-spoke roller is said to be 11 pounds lighter than the 22-inch wheel it replaces. That might not seem like much in a car that weighs nearly two and a half tons, but it’s a significant reduction of rotational mass that noticeably improves overall responsiveness.

An enhanced air-suspension setup with adaptive dampers remains standard equipment for both vehicles, while a more traditional coil spring and adaptive damper configuration—known as Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) in Audi parlance—is optionally available. Both systems carry over from last year.

The models are fit with new 22-inch, titanium five-spoke wheels dressed in Continental Sport Contact 7 high-performance tires. Audi AG

Although it doesn’t smooth out road imperfections quite as effectively as the air springs do, the DRC setup delivered an additional dose of poise that we appreciated during spirited driving, and we felt it was worth the minor compromise in ride quality. The optional carbon-ceramic-brake package—which includes massive ten-piston calipers with 17.3-inch carbon-ceramic discs up front and 14.6-inch rotors in the rear—also carries over from last year and continues to provide consistently impressive stopping power. However, the latter’s tendency toward overeager response at lower speeds makes the standard brake package better suited to everyday driving.

The cabins in both models also benefit from new trim and stitching flourishes, along with new performance-focused visuals on the 12.3-inch digital-gauge cluster. Audi AG

Regardless of which suspension and brake packages are selected, the RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance feel more at home when hustled through a technical stretch of road than their outgoing counterparts did. While much of the credit goes to the new Continental tire, engineers also updated the cars’ center differential to reduce understeer at the dynamic limit, which also allows the back end to step out just enough to keep things lively.

The Performance models also seek to address a common complaint that the outgoing cars were simply too quiet. We did note, while recently testing a ’23 RS 6 Avant, that the wind noise created by opening a window just a bit to let some fresh air in was enough to make the engine virtually inaudible. While it seemed unfortunate that the song of a 600 hp V-8 could be overpowered by so little, the bigger issue was that it made it nearly impossible to determine when to upshift and downshift by ear when using the eight-speed automatic gearbox in manual mode.

The RS 6 Avant Performance (shown above) and RS 7 Sportback Performance feel more at home when hustled through a technical stretch of road than their outgoing counterparts did. Audi AG

Rather than replacing the existing active exhaust system with a less restrictive design, Audi instead decided to reduce the amount of sound insulation throughout, in order to bring more of the power plant’s soundtrack into the cabin. This approach does indeed make the V-8’s growl easier to hear without actually making the car any louder, but the drawback is that it allows in more noise from the road and the outside world as well.

Still, it’s a small compromise to make for what is otherwise a tangibly improved driving experience. Through a variety of subtle, well-executed updates, the Performance treatment makes the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback feel more earnestly aimed at driving enthusiasts while also providing a few aesthetic touches that freshen up the look.

The Performance treatment makes the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback feel more earnestly aimed at driving enthusiasts. Audi AG

For those seeking something a bit more exclusive, Audi will also offer the Bronze Edition, a package which includes Sebring Black paint, matte neodynium gold-finished 22-inch wheels, black calipers, bronze interior stitching, and a few other odds and ends that should help these sharpened machines stand out from the crowd. Bronze Edition production is limited to just 75 examples of the RS 6 Avant Performance and 50 examples of the RS 7 Sportback Performance. The new models will go on sale this fall.

Click here for more photos of the 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance Models.