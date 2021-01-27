The Very First Hummer EV Is Heading to Auction This Spring—and 100% of the Money Will Go to Charity

Can’t wait for the new electric Hummer? Well, the very first of the EV trucks to roll off the line will go up for grabs this spring. And if you’re lucky enough to claim it for your own, you’ll have done some good in the process.

On Tuesday, Barrett-Jackson announced that it will auction off the first GMC Hummer EV Edition 1—VIN 100—at its upcoming Scottsdale event at the end of March, with 100 percent of the proceeds set to go to charity.

The auction’s winning bid will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that helps build homes for the families of injured first responders and military personnel, according to a press release. And the money headed to the foundation should be considerable. The Edition 1—which features a three-motor powertrain that delivers 1,000 hp, a range of 350 miles and the much-hyped “crab mode”—starts at $112,595. We expect the winning bid to be well north of that.

In addition to the Hummer, Barret-Jackson will also be auctioning off the first retail example of the eight-generation Corvette. This isn’t the first time that 2020 C8 ‘Vette has gone up for bid. The car sold for a whopping $3 million in January of last year, before it had even been built. This time, the entirety of the car’s hammer price will go to benefit The United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“The sale of these remarkable GM vehicles is an important part of our effort to support some very worthwhile charities,” Steve Davis, the auction house’s president, said in a statement. “The thrill of being the winning bidder for either one of these collectible vehicles will only be sweetened by the fact that 100 percent of the hammer price will go to benefit our nation’s veterans, as well as families in need across Southeastern Michigan.”

Originally scheduled for this month, Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction will be held between March 20 and 27. While the first Hummer EV Edition 1 is sure to be one of the highlights of the sale, there are plenty of other cars of note, including a 1965 Shelby GT350 and a 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition.