Lamborghini’s First Countach LP500 S-Spec Can Now Be Yours

What’s better than a classic Lamborghini Countach? One that also happens to be a historically important.

An LP500 S-spec model of the iconic supercar was just posted for private sale by Gooding & Company. This isn’t any old example of the Countach’s third iteration, either. It’s the first one ever built.

Lamborghini produced five different versions of the original Countach between 1974 and 1990. The third was the LP500 S, of which the automaker built just 321 examples of between 1982 and 1984. It looked nearly identical to its direct predecessor, the LP400 S, with the exception of a new front spoiler, more prominent fenders and a boxier rear end. The biggest change could be found in the engine bay, though. There you’ll find a bigger and more powerful 4.8-liter V-12 fitted with six Weber twin-choke carburetors. The new mill was mated to a five-speed manual trans-axle transmission and was capable of spitting out 375 horses, 308 ft lbs of twist, and redlining at 7,500. Thanks to the extra oomph, the LP 500 S was capable of zooming from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds and had a top speed of 182 mph, which was 24 mph faster than the LP400 S.

Inside the 1982 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S Gooding & Company

This example of the first “poster car” of the 1980s sports a white exterior over a red interior and is one of just five with the “5L” badge on the back. It also comes with an interesting backstory. Not only was this the first LP500 S to roll off the line, but it was also the exact car that Lamborghini showed off at its booth at the Geneva Motor Show in 1982. Its longtime owner may be of interest to hair metal buffs too. Although the car was first purchased in Italy, it eventually made its way to the US where it was acquired by the lead guitarist of Quiet Riot, Carlos Cavazo, who would hold onto it for 35 years.

Cavazo seems to have had a good time with the car. Unlike some Countaches we’ve seen go up for auction, this one was actually driven. The car has 41,000 miles, the majority of which were put on the odometer prior to 2000, according to Gooding & Company. Shortly after the turn of the century, the car was put into storage. It’s being sold in “as-discovered” condition but looks to be an ideal candidate for a restoration.

Gooding & Company

If you’re looking for a special Countach, Gooding & Company is selling, not auctioning, this example right now. The asking price is $785,000. Interested parties can reach out to the auction house now about the supercar.