Watch the First McLaren Speedtail Touch Down in the US

The McLaren Speedtail has finally made it to the US. The first example of the much-hyped hypercar touched down in Connecticut just a few days ago, after the pandemic threw a wrench in the originally scheduled rollout.

The shiny new Hyper-GT was delivered to Miller Motorcars in Greenwich. The dealership, which recently took delivery of the country’s first Bugatti Divo, captured the momentous occasion in a YouTube video and the powder-blue speedster looks drop-dead gorgeous on screen.

Of course, the delivery couldn’t have come sooner for auto enthusiasts. The latest addition to McLaren’s Ultimate Series has been years in the making. First teased back in 2018, the hypercar won hearts with its unabashedly futuristic design, a hybrid-electric powertrain and blistering speed. In 2019, it showed out during test drives, hitting 250 mph more than 30 times and deservedly securing the title of the fastest McLaren yet.

The Speedtail’s hybrid system mates a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor to produce a punishing 1,036 horses. The power-to-weight ratio (the car weighs just 3,153 pounds) and instant torque provided by the electric motor gives the car ferocious acceleration that can push it from zero to 186 mph in just 12.8 seconds.

The Speedtail has a three-seat layout that sees the driver sitting front and center, just like its spiritual successor, the F1. Because of this seating position and the fact that the car has cameras instead of side mirrors, the Speedtail isn’t road legal in the US. Customers will need to import it via the “Show or Display” law if they plan to put the pedal to the metal on local roads.

The Speedtail is strictly limited to just 106 models and a third or so will be heading Stateside after being purchased by US customers for roughly $2.25 million each. Indeed, it’s been quite the drawn-out saga to get the Speedtail on American soil, but it’s fair to say it was worth the wait.