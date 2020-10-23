Ford and Filson Honor Firefighers With a New Mint Green, Blaze-Ready Bronco Concept

Ford and Filson have joined forced to add a new concept to Bronco-mania—and this one’s for a good cause.

On Thursday, the two companies announced that they are teaming up to honor forest firefighters and raise money to help maintain and preserve America’s national forests. And the first part of the collaboration is the gorgeous Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept.

The prototype is based on the new Bronco Badlands four-door model and features livery inspired by vintage US Forest Service Broncos. The SUV is also equipped with the optional Sasquatch package, which adds front and rear locking differentials, Bilstein shocks, chunky 35-inch tires and beefy fender flares. Other add-ons include a Warn Zeon 10s winch, roof rack, LED light bar, ceramic-coated wheels and, of course, a whole bunch of fire-fighting gear, such as a hose reel, high-pressure water pump and chainsaw. Meanwhile, Filson materials can be found both inside and outside the vehicle, most notably the quilted black leather on its seats and its fire-proof ripstop nylon bimin-style top.

Raising awareness is all fine and good, but Ford and Filson also plan to make a financial contribution the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. The companies hope that a portion of the proceeds from sales of the SUV, along with a new capsule collection, will enable the planting of one million trees by the end of next year.

“Ford and Filson share a unique history of helping protect our nation’s wildfire crews for more than a century and helping them access rugged areas of forests,” said Bronco marketing manager Dave Rivers. “Today, we’re combining those strengths to support those who protect our natural resources as well as helping preserve our nation’s forests for future generations.”

Unfortunately, like the overwhelming majority of concept vehicles, the Ford x Filson Wildland Fire Rig won’t be available for purchase anytime soon. But Ford has pledged to donate two of the specially equipped Broncos to forest firefighting crews.