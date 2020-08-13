Quantcast
Ford Just Rolled Out 5 New Adventure Bronco Concepts

The concepts are meant to show off how easy it is to customize the reborn SUV.

Bronco Sport Trail Rig. For adventurers looking to elevate their off-road trekking in a small, rugged 4x4, the Bronco Sport Trail Rig amps up the Badlands series model by adding 31-inch BFGoodrich™ Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 tires, a one-inch lift kit, plus Ford Performance by RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar. On top, a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack and off-road gear mounts are designed to carry gear like a high-lift jack kit, Ford Performance recovery boards and jerry cans. (Preproduction image with optional features shown. Available late 2020.) Ford

Ford’s doing everything it can to make up for lost time. Weeks after officially confirming that it was bringing back the Bronco after a 24-year absence, the Detroit automaker is celebrating the iconic vehicle’s 55th birthday by showing off a raft of new adventure concepts and announcing an off-roading event.

On Thursday, Ford celebrated the beloved SUV’s big day by introducing five adventure-themed models that showcase the full scale of the reintroduced vehicle’s versatility, according to a press release. Additionally, the company announced the site of the first of four Off-Roadeo events, which will be held for owners of the new Bronco starting next summer.

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide. Purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along Cape Hatteras National Seashore, this lifestyle concept is based off the regionally inspired four-door Bronco Outer Banks™ series. On top is a Bestop® Sunrider® first-row soft top, factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars, and a Yakima® LockNLoad™ Platform roof rack. The SUV makes use of fender-mounted trail sights to fit a custom-made fishing pole and seat perch to wait for the perfect catch. A Ford Performance modular front bumper and safari bar help push through rugged terrain, while a slide-out tailgate* provides a great work surface when repairing fishing rods or stringing up new lures. All-weather floor mats and splash guards round out the package. (Preproduction image with optional features shown. Available beginning Spring 2021.) (*Available late 2021)

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide  Ford

Each of the birthday editions is based on either the two- or four-door reborn Bronco that debuted last month and have been modified with parts from long list of 200-plus official accessories that will launch alongside the SUV.

The first of these new concepts is the purpose-built Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide edition. As the name suggests, the vehicle, which features the Bronco’s Outer Banks trim package, is designed for amateur and professional fishers alike and includes a front-end fishing rod holder and a Yakima roof rack. Up next is the Two-Door Trail Rig, which takes the Badland trim package and adds tube doors, another roof rack and a winch with a hearty 10,000-pound towing capacity.

Bronco Sport TOW RZR. TOW RZR matches the added passenger comfort and technology features of the Badlands series with towing and cargo accessories to help adventurers haul more outdoor gear. The custom build adds Yakima HD Bar crossbars and OffGrid medium cargo basket and Class II Trailer Tow Package with 2,200 pounds of capacity to tow off-road runners like the all-new Polaris® RZR XP Turbo™, unveiled today as part of the Bronco birthday celebration. (Preproduction image with optional features shown. Available late 2020.)

Bronco Sport TOW RZR  Ford

Two other concepts are based on the Bronco Sport. The first, the lifted Sport Trail Rig, is a rugged 4×4 that’s been outfitted with 31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires, special LED lights and off-road gear mounts designed for recovery boards and jerry cans. The second, Sport TOW RZR, accompanies the Badland trim package with crossbars, a cargo basket and class II trailer tow package capable of towing an extra 2,200 pounds of cargo. Both models also feature Yakima roof racks.

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig. Designed to be the ultimate hardcore trail rider, this custom build is based on the two-door Badlands™ series. It begins with a Ford Performance modular front bumper, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels and 40-inch RIGID® LED lightbar. A Ford Performance by WARN® winch helps rescue your lesser-equipped 4x4 friends. On top, factory roof rails are augmented with a Yakima Platform roof rack system with mounts for a shovel, and Ford Performance by WARN recovery kit and recovery boards. Inside are rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table. (Preproduction image with optional features shown. Available beginning Spring 2021.)

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig  Ford

The fifth new concept, the Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol, is a four-door featuring the Badland trim package, a cargo platform and LED light bar. As a bonus, it has a target painted on its hood for landing a drone—you know, for when you’re doing recon. The SUV will be used as a support vehicle at the upcoming Off-Roadeo events. The officially sanction customer experience events, according to Ford, will give Bronco owners the chance to push their 4x4s to the limit on specially designed courses. As part of Thursday’s announcement, the automaker said that the first of the four Off-Roadeos will be held in Austin next summer.

“Our dream for Bronco was not just to design a family of vehicles people would love, but to build a community around people who love to go off-road and get into the wild, who want to customize and personalize their Broncos, and share experiences with each other,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO.

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol. Designed for the upcoming Bronco Off-Roadeo customer adventure playgrounds, this Bronco Sport Badlands build is equipped to assist in the wild with its Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform to hold recovery gear like a high-lift jack, recovery boards and jerry cans. A Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED lightbar* also mounts to the rack system. To support one of many Off-Roadeo excursions available, this Bronco Sport is equipped with the interior bike rack* from Yakima to hold two mountain bikes. And to record customers’ adventures, it integrates a target to land the drone that will be used on-trail at Off-Roadeo locations. (Preproduction image with optional features shown. Available late 2020.)(*available spring 2021)

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol  Ford

The 2021 Bronco is expected to hit dealerships next summer. Although it’s release is still a few months away, the automaker is currently taking reservations for the vehicle. And the SUV is proving to be a hit, as over 160,000 enthusiasts have already put their name down for one of the new Broncos when its finally ready.

