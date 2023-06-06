Shelby American Just Unveiled a Special Ford F-150 Super Truck That Churns Out 800 HP

Shelby American is giving truck lovers a way to celebrate its founder’s 100th birthday.

The performance shop has just announced the 2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition. Thanks to a slew of performance modifications and upgrades, the limited-edition pickup is the kind of beast that even sports car purists would want to take for a spin.

Carroll Shelby may be best known for his work on sports and race cars like the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 and the Mustang, but he spent nearly as much of his time playing about with trucks and SUVs, according to a press release. In fact, Shelby American has been selling performance versions of Ford pickups since the 1980s. The company’s lineup currently includes several trucks, too, including upgraded F-150s, F-250s, and Raptors.

The Centennial Edition may not be the first of its kind, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. The truck is based on the 2023 F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew and buyers will have two different versions to choose from. The first has a 5.0-liter V-8 that produces a potent 400 hp. If that’s not enough power, though, the second model is fitted with a supercharger that boosts output up to a monstrous 800 horses.

The pickup’s modifications aren’t just limited to the engine bay, though. The brakes have been upgraded to provide better stopping power—something that drivers will likely need—and equipped with a new Shelby by Fox suspension setup that includes front and rear aluminum reservoir shocks, adjustable speed controls, and a BDS lift system. The hulking ride also comes outfitted with a Shelby front grille, a dual-intake Ram Air hood, and powered side steps. Other highlights include 22-inch alloy wheels with BFG all-terrain tires, an upgraded interior, and Centennial badging and stripes. To top it off, collectors will receive a commemorative book and a black Stetson hat.

Inside the F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Shelby American

Looking for a Shelby-branded F-150 to add to your fleet? The Centennial Edition is available to order now from the performance shop. Only 100 examples will be built. The standard truck is available for $129,450 and the supercharged truck for $139,450.

Click here for more photos of the Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition.