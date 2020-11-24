Quantcast
RR One

It’s Official: The All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Has a 300-Mile Range

The battery-powered crossover is the fifth longest-range EV on the market.

The 459 hp Ford Mach-E GT. Photo: Courtesy of Ford Motor Company.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E just joined the 300-mile club.

On Monday, the EPA released its certified range numbers for the Mach-E, proving once and for all that the Detroit automaker hadn’t over promised when it quoted a 300-mile range target for the battery-powered crossover. Sure, you’ll need the optional higher capacity battery to hit the mark, but the marque can now officially claim to offer one of the only 300-mile EVs on the market.

Related Stories

The premium Extended Range, rear-wheel-drive Mach-E will be able to go an estimated 300 miles on a single charge, according to a press release. The certified figure makes it only the fifth production EV with a range of 300-plus miles and the first not to have been manufactured by Tesla. That range figure is 102 miles lower than that of the industry-leading Tesla Model S Long Range Plus, but it’s an impressive feat nonetheless.

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E being charged

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E being charged  Ford

While only the Extended Range, rear-wheel drive Mach-E manages to touch 300 miles, the ranges for the other models of the battery-powered crossover aren’t too shabby either. The Extended Range, all-wheel-drive hit 270 miles in testing, while the standard rear-wheel-drive model can go 230 miles per charge, and the standard all-wheel drive model can go 210. That last figure, in particular, may not sound impressive, it’s still more than the Porsche Taycan’s paltry 201-mile range. The EPA has yet to release a range certification for the Mach-E’s California Route 1 variant.

Since unveiling the electric Mustang last fall, Ford has promised to deliver a 300-mile range. Earlier this month, it looked like it wouldn’t be able to deliver on that promise, after it was leaked that the Extended Range, rear-wheel-drive Mach-E topped out at 288 miles during preliminary testing. At the time, a representative for Ford urged patience, telling Robb Report, “We fully expect EPA-certified driving range estimates for the Mustang Mach-E will deliver the targets we have set. We will have more to share later this month.”

Although Ford has yet to announce an official launch date, the Mach-E is expected to arrive in Ford dealerships by the end of the year as a 2021 model. The standard version of the eagerly anticipated crossover starts at $44,995, while a fully loaded version with the Extended Range option can top $60,000.

Related Stories

Read More On:

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give a Gift!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad