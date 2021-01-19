Listen to the Sweet Roar of the Shelby Mustang GT350 Hitting 172 MPH on the Autobahn

The Ford Mustang Shelby 350 GT was never meant for Europe, but if a new video is anything to go by, it’s more than game for the continent’s most demanding roads.

Late last year, popular Europe-based car YouTubers AutoTopNL managed to get their hands on one of Ford’s most powerful modern-day muscle cars and take it for a spin on the German autobahn. But you don’t need to watch the resulting video (via Road & Track) to know that the car was up to the task. Just listen to the roar of its V-8 as it eclipses 170 mph.

The YouTubers were able to scream along at speeds that would have gotten them thrown in jail in the US because large stretches of the public motorway system, mainly in non-urbanized areas, are without federally mandated speed limits. Thanks to the that, near the end of the video (at about the 3:10 mark), AutoTopNL can be seen pushing the white GT350 to a top speed of 172 mph and maintaining it for 10 full seconds. But while the driver seems to be having a blast putting the car through its paces, the clip features a warning that states, in no uncertain terms, “DO NOT ATTEMPT! This part of the German Autobahn has no speed limit.”

As impressive as the ‘Stang looks and sounds, its performance should come as no surprise. The beloved GT350, which has just been discontinued after six years, gets its power from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V-8 that can churn out 526 horses and 429 ft lbs of twist and redlines at 8,250 rpm. Mated to a six-speed Tremec 3160 manual transmission, the hulking mill can rocket the car from zero to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 180 mph. Indeed, the beefy coupe is even faster than what’s shown in the video.

All that power comes at a surprisingly reasonable cost. The 2020 GT350 started at $61,365. But now that the car is no longer being made—it’s being replaced by the limited-edition Mach 1—don’t be surprised if that price begins to climb on the secondary market.