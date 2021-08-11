This Street-Legal Ford GT40 Replica Starred in ‘Ford v Ferrari.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.

If there’s a problem with movie cars it’s that they’re usually meant for display once shooting wraps, not driving. Fortunately, that’s not the case with a Ford GT40 replica from Ford v Ferrari that’s going up for auction this weekend.

One of the six stunt cars used to film the 2019 Oscar-winner will go up for bid as part of Mecum Auction’s Dallas 2021 sales event next month. Each of these inch-perfect replicas is special, but this particular GT40 happens to be street legal.

Director James Mangold wanted to depict Ford’s quest to best Ferrari on the race track as faithfully as possible, so he enlisted Race Car Replicas to build a set of period-accurate GT40s. The Michigan-based outfit produced six stunt cars for the film, each of which was crafted to the exact specifications of the 1966 GT40s that brought Ford racing glory. Of those cars, only the one pictured above comes with a VIN number and title, reports Motor1.com. Because of that, you can actually register this car and take it for a drive around town.

The stunt car in question stood in for Dan Gurney’s vehicle during the movie’s climatic Le Mans scene. That racer, which bore the no. 3 gumball, didn’t finish the race, but features prominently. But that’s not the car’s only appearance in the movie. It also pulls double duty as William Wonder’s 24 Hours of Daytona car earlier in the film, though it sports the no. 88 in that sequence. Unfortunately, it didn’t manage to finish either.

Thie replica sports a brilliant fire engine red paint job and a racing livery and rides on a set of gold wheels. Because it was made to the exact spec as the original racers, it has a no-frills interior that’s done up in all black, from the steering wheel to the seats. It’s powered by a 5.7-liter V-8 that’s connected to a six-speed manual transmission. No performance numbers are given, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s got some pep. The winning bidder will also walk away with a singed Ford v Ferrari poster and the car’s documentation.

The silver screen GT40 is scheduled to go up for bid on Saturday, September 11. No estimate has been given, but considering you can take it out on the road, we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes for a sizable chunk of change. Still, we expect it’ll cost a fair bit less than the real deal.

Check out more shots of the RCR’s replica GT40 stunt car below: