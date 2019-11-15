Formula E’s Geox Dragon Looks to the Future With New Livery and Sponsor

Geox Dragon team principal Jay Penske follows in the tradition of his father, Roger Penske, who has always pursued unique and meticulous engineering development of his team’s race cars to gain advantage on the track. For the upcoming sixth season of Formula E, Penske Autosport has developed its own electric power-train configuration, the Penske EV-4.

In a field that includes aggressively funded factory efforts from all the German majors (Audi, BMW, Mercedes and now Porsche), as well as mainstays like Nissan, Jaguar, India’s Mahindra, and DS Automobiles (essentially, Peugeot), Penske Autosport has thrown down the gauntlet.

As in decades past, the Penske motorsport legacy remains defined by always looking for advantage through impeccable research and development combined with high standards of vehicle assembly and team organization to bring the best possible car to the grid. Formula E rules ensure extremely tight racing, so advantages come down to driver skill, and the team executing its race plan with high precision.

Geox Dragon just unveiled its new livery in storm-tossed Venice, Italy. Formula E highlights sustainability and among Geox Dragon’s sponsors is one of the world’s boldest explorations of the future, Neom, part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Project. To be funded with $500 billion, drawn in part from the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aranco, the world’s most valuable company, Neom will build a sustainable city on the northern shore of the Gulf of Aqaba off the Red Sea. The name combines “neo,” the Greek word for new, and the letter “m” from the Arabic word mostaqbal, meaning “future.” The name perfectly fits the goals of Formula E itself. The Formula E season kicks off this month in the town of Diriyah, just outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Geox Dragon sponsorship includes Jay Penske’s growing media group, with Rolling Stone’s logo around the cockpit and this publication, Robb Report, featured prominently on the diffusers. Guess who we’ll be cheering on to the checkered flag.